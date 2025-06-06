Trusted Best QFSCOIN Free Cloud Mining Launches Cloud Mining Option for Crypto Investors to Earn Bitcoin and Dogecoin

Lewes, DE, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QFSCOIN, a regulated cloud mining company headquartered in the United States, has announced the launch of a new free mining initiative this week, offering a $30 cloud mining contract to all new users. The move is designed to attract broader participation in digital asset mining by removing traditional entry barriers like upfront investment or technical hardware requirements.

New users who register at qfscoin.com can activate the $30 contract immediately, which mines Bitcoin, Litecoin, or Dogecoin and delivers a 3% daily return, credited automatically to the user’s account.





Key Features of the Program:

Start Mining for Free: No credit card or hardware required. The $30 cloud contract activates instantly upon registration.

Daily Payouts: Profits are distributed every 24 hours directly to users' accounts.

No Maintenance Fees: QFSCOIN covers all operational, power, and cooling costs.

: QFSCOIN covers all operational, power, and cooling Flexible Upgrades: Users can explore higher-yield contracts ranging from $100 to $10,000, with returns reaching up to 9% over multi-day terms.

Affiliate Program: Users can earn 3% on referrals, creating additional passive income

Example Contract Options:





QFSCOIN operates green-energy-powered mining centers across the U.S., Canada, Norway, and Iceland, and continues to emphasize compliance, efficiency, and accessibility. With crypto adoption rising globally, this initiative reflects the company's strategy to simplify participation for individuals new to mining.

To get started or learn more, visit qfscoin.com.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.