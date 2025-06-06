Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Landscape 2025-2029: Robust Drug Pipeline to Expand the Market by $481 Million

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global peripheral neuropathy treatment market is projected to achieve significant growth, with an increase of USD 481.6 million anticipated from 2024 to 2029, advancing at a CAGR of 4.5% within the forecast period. This burgeoning market is comprehensively detailed in this report, offering insights into market size, forthcoming trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an extensive vendor evaluation including analysis of around 25 key industry participants.

Central to this market's growth are driving factors such as the growing prevalence of peripheral neuropathy, a wave of recent drug approvals, and heightened public awareness.

A significant growth driver is the robust drug pipeline, poised to expand the market in the coming years. In addition, technological advances leading to new drug formulations, along with increased research and development efforts, are expected to substantially boost demand in the market.

The compilation of this report involved a meticulous blend of primary and secondary data sourced from significant industry contributors. As a result, the report serves up comprehensive market size data, detailed segmentation including regional breakdowns, a vendor landscape appraisal, and assessments of key companies. This is bolstered by historic and forecast data for nuanced insight.

The peripheral neuropathy treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Diabetic

Chemotherapy

Others

By Therapy:

Pharmacological therapies

Non-pharmacological therapies

By Diagnostic Methods:

Blood test

Biopsy

Imaging

By End-user:

Hospitals and clinics

Retail pharmacy

Online pharmacy

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (RoW)

The report explores the diverse areas within the peripheral neuropathy treatment market including market sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis. Under a robust vendor analysis framework, the report aids clients in refining their market position by providing an in-depth evaluation of prominent vendors. Additionally, it includes foresight into emerging trends and potential challenges influencing future market growth, enabling companies to strategize effectively.

With a detailed synthesis of data from multiple origins examined using essential parameters like profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, the report conveys a comprehensive market narrative. It identifies pivotal industry influencers and presents highly credible data derived from extensive primary and secondary research. The comprehensive market research report offers an exhaustive competitive landscape and detailed vendor selection methodology, employing a blend of qualitative and quantitative research to ensure precise growth forecasts.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Apotex Inc.

ASSERTIO HOLDINGS INC.

AstraZeneca Plc

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Cipla Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Endo International PLC

Grunenthal GmbH

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Lupin Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

SHIONOGI Co. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB SA

Viatris Inc.

