Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 06/12/202506/12/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,5505,130
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.735/7.530100.325/6.950
Total Number of Bids Received 1122
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 1,8156,300
Total Number of Successful Bids 817
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 817
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.735/7.530100.325/6.950
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.825/7.480100.560/6.920
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.735/7.530100.325/6.950
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.771/7.510100.448/6.930
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.825/7.480100.560/6.920
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.700/7.560100.100/6.980
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.763/7.520100.398/6.940
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.171.23

Recommended Reading