|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|06/12/2025
|06/12/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|1,550
|5,130
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.735
|/
|7.530
|100.325
|/
|6.950
|Total Number of Bids Received
|11
|22
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|1,815
|6,300
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|8
|17
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|8
|17
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.735
|/
|7.530
|100.325
|/
|6.950
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.825
|/
|7.480
|100.560
|/
|6.920
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.735
|/
|7.530
|100.325
|/
|6.950
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.771
|/
|7.510
|100.448
|/
|6.930
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.825
|/
|7.480
|100.560
|/
|6.920
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.700
|/
|7.560
|100.100
|/
|6.980
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.763
|/
|7.520
|100.398
|/
|6.940
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.17
|1.23
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Recommended Reading
-
June 06, 2025 07:30 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Series RIKV 25 0917RIKV 25 1217Settlement Date 06/11/202506/11/2025Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,80019,400All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.947/7.70096.115/7.699Total Number of Bids...Read More
-
June 06, 2025 05:27 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
The proposal for the settlement of HF-Fund was presented at meetings held on 10 April 2025 with bondholders in series HFF34 and HFF44. It was approved by a majority of votes. The value of the HFF...Read More