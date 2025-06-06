Spectral Medical Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. ("Spectral" or the "Company") (TSX: EDT), a late-stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, today announced the results of its Annual Meeting of shareholders (the "Shareholders") held yesterday on June 5, 2025 (the "Meeting"). The Company confirms that all resolutions put forward in the Management Information Circular dated April 17, 2025 (the "Circular") to its Shareholders were approved.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

Spectral's seven director nominees were elected:

Nominee Votes For (percent) Votes Withheld (percent) Jan D'Alvise 99.78% 0.22% Jun Hayakawa 99.79% 0.21% Chris Seto 89.39% 10.61% William Stevens 99.50% 0.50% Paul Walker 97.67% 2.33% David W. Feigal, Jr. 99.67% 0.33% Cristiano Franzi 99.78% 0.22%



Appointment of Auditors

MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Spectral.

Votes For: 99.95%

Votes Withheld: 0.05%

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase 3 company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s FDA cleared Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the clinically available test for endotoxin in blood.

PMX is approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe and has been used safely and effectively over 360,000 times to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. In July 2022, the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for PMX for the treatment of endotoxic septic shock. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with septic shock in North America each year.

The Tigris Trial is a confirmatory study of PMX in addition to standard care vs standard care alone and is designed as a 2:1 randomized trial of 150 patients using Bayesian statistics. Endotoxic septic shock is a malignant form of sepsis https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6RANrHHi9L8.

The trial methods are detailed in “Bayesian methods: a potential path forward for sepsis trials”.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information, please visit www.spectraldx.com.



Forward-looking statement

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of the future outlook of Spectral and anticipated events or results, are assumptions based on beliefs of Spectral’s senior management as well as information currently available to it. While these assumptions were considered reasonable by Spectral at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the company’s ability to raise capital and the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the recruitment of additional clinical trial sites, the rate of patient enrollment, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the success of Baxter’s commercialization efforts, the ability of Spectral to take advantage of business opportunities in the biomedical industry, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities as well as general economic, market and business conditions, and could differ materially from what is currently expected.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this statement.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Mahdavi

Capital Markets & Investor Relations

Spinnaker Capital Markets Inc.

416-962-3300

am@spinnakercmi.com