QuisLex President and CEO Sirisha Gummaregula Named a Top Woman Leader of 2025 by Women We Admire

NEW YORK, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider and pioneer in the industry, is proud to announce its president and chief executive officer Sirisha Gummaregula has been recognized as one of the Top Women Leaders of 2025 by Women We Admire.

A membership organization comprised of executives and leaders across the U.S. and Canada, Women We Admire is among the fastest-growing professional women’s networks. The organization provides news and information on today’s women leaders in business, technology, law, medicine and many other fields and performs independent research on hundreds of submitted nominations, then conducts further evaluation on that vetted candidate pool to ultimately arrive at those selected for recognition.

Gummaregula was nominated and ultimately chosen for inclusion among the Women We Admire Top Women Leaders of 2025 for her exceptional background and impressive track record as an innovator and change agent throughout her career. She is an award-winning leader, influencer and enabler of strategic transformation in global multibillion-dollar businesses and a trusted legal advisor at the C-suite and board level on driving company strategy and managing complex, multijurisdictional legal and business issues in rapidly changing regulatory environments.

As a cofounder of QuisLex, she helped drive the growth of the business from three employees to over 1,000 in multiple offices around the globe. Gummaregula oversees teams of data analysts, Six Sigma black belts, process experts, statisticians, legal technologists and attorneys to design and implement tech-enabled and process-based solutions to solve her clients’ most pressing issues in litigation, corporate, M&A, compliance and legal department operations and legal spend. She specializes in using a data-driven approach in devising bespoke solutions for clients and has helped them achieve significant savings and operational efficiencies across various industries.

A recognized leader in the legal industry, Gummaregula is a regular speaker and author on issues impacting the technology, legal and compliance markets. Among her numerous awards and recognition in recent years, she was included in Corporate Counsel Business Journal’s 2024 50 Women to Watch for her leadership in advancing legal technology and mentoring future leaders and was honored with the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce costs, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 New Law Provider, the World Commerce & Contracting Association as an Outstanding Service Provider and the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

