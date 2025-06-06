Prosystems.AI Unveils Breakthrough in AI Voice Agent Technology for Enterprise Customer Service

Auckland, New Zealand, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosystems.AI, a recognized leader in AI automation solutions, has officially introduced its latest generation of AI voice agents—an innovation poised to reshape how organizations manage large-scale customer service operations. Engineered to deliver seamless, real-time conversations with human-like fluency, the system is already being deployed by major contact centers worldwide.

These advanced voice agents leverage vast datasets drawn from millions of real-world interactions, enabling them to manage both incoming and outgoing calls with exceptional clarity, situational awareness, and responsiveness.

Unlike conventional IVR systems or pre-programmed bots, Prosystems.AI’s intelligent agents are designed to understand context, handle nuanced dialogues, and escalate issues when human support is needed—ultimately leading to faster resolutions and higher customer satisfaction.

“Our goal isn’t to replace human support teams, but to augment their capabilities,” said Patrick Wang, CEO at Prosystems.AI. “By offloading repetitive or routine tasks to AI voice agents, we empower teams to focus on complex, value-driven conversations.”

The unveiling of this new technology comes at a time when customer expectations are increasing, and enterprises are under pressure to scale service operations efficiently. Early adopters have reported up to a 40% reduction in call wait times and more than a 30% boost in first-call resolution performance using Prosystems.AI’s solution.

Distinct from typical scripted AI tools, the platform is built on adaptive learning models and integrates seamlessly with CRM systems, allowing it to tailor each conversation to the caller’s history and needs. Industries such as telecom, logistics, and healthcare are among the first to adopt the solution, with broader applications expected across additional verticals.

About Prosystems.AI

Prosystems.AI delivers cutting-edge voice automation technologies tailored for enterprise environments. Grounded in ethical AI practices and a human-centered design philosophy, the company aims to redefine how businesses engage with their customers—securely, intelligently, and at scale.

