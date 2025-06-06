Basel, Switzerland , June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WUF returns to Basel with Celebrating Paper, a curated event dedicated to the enduring power of print in contemporary visual culture. Hosted on the 30th floor of the iconic Messeturm at Bar Rouge, the two-day program invites members of the WUF ecosystem to explore a living archive of publications that blur the boundaries between editorial practice and artistic expression.





WUF 2025: Celebrating Paper

Throughout June 17 and 18, the WUF Lounge & Studio will serve as a dynamic gathering point for artists, editors, and cultural pioneers. Open exclusively to WUF Members, the Lounge offers complimentary video production, coffee, water, and energy bars, an atmosphere designed for conversation, collaboration, and quiet discovery.

At the heart of the space, a site-specific installation composed of books suspended in the air by Jesse Draxler ("U&Air Basel"), as well as the exposition of a selection of high profile publications will reflect on the book as both medium and memory.

Don’t Call Me Fotografo by Enrico Rassu

U&I Exhibition Book by Jesse Draxler

Urban Singularity. L’architettura oltre l’umano by Fabio Giampietro

Digital Maieutics by Skygolpe

prompt by Paul Sears

Fragments by Andrea Bonaceto

No News Good News by Gianluigi Colin

La Lettura Cento by Gianluigi Colin & Antonio Troiano

& Selected titles by Franco Maria Ricci Editore

Selected titles by Fakewhale

Selected titles by WUF Curatorial Team

“In an age of fleeting content and digital noise, paper offers a space for reflection and permanence. Celebrating Paper is our tribute to the enduring power of print, reminding us that some ideas are meant to be held, not just seen.”

— Etan Genini, Founder of WUF

On the evening of June 17, the experience will culminate in the WUF Members Party, a private event soundtracked by Italian DJ Emma Iovino. Access is by RSVP only.

Event Details:

WUF Basel 2025: Celebrating Paper

30th Floor, Bar Rouge – Messeplatz 10, Basel

June 17–18, 2025

WUF Lounge & Studio | 10:00 – 18:00 | WUF Members only

WUF Members Party | June 17, 19:00 till late | RSVP required

RSVP & Contact

To confirm attendance: rsvp.wuf.art/basel-2025

Further details: wuf.art





Official Media Partner: Corriere della Sera

Presenting Partners: Mioo Tech, PRNTD, Valuart, Fakewhale, PCM Studio





WUF Lounge & Studio - 17-18 June from 10:00-18:00





About WUF | We Understand the Future



WUF (We Understand the Future) is a media platform that identifies, amplifies, and connects cultural movements across art, music, fashion and technology. WUF provides journalists, brands, and creatives with a strategic tool to navigate and shape the future of culture.





