Shareholders who lost money on Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein

NEW YORK, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) a distinguished law firm with over 125 years of history, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Krispy Kreme, Inc. (“Krispy Kreme” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DNUT) securities between February 25, 2025 and May 7, 2025, both dates inclusive (the Class Period).

If you are an investor who bought or otherwise acquired Krispy Kreme securities during the Class Period, you have until July 15, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

Class Action Overview:

Allegations : Krispy Kreme allegedly made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: There was a significant decline in demand for products at McDonald’s after the initial marketing launch. This decline led to lower average sales per location. The McDonald’s partnership was not profitable. These issues posed risks to the continuation of the partnership. Consequently, Krispy Kreme would pause expanding to new McDonald’s locations.



