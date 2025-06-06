Nitrile Gloves Market Analysis 2025-2029: Top Players, Segmentation & Geographic Outlook

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrile Gloves Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The nitrile gloves market is projected to expand by USD 3.85 billion from 2024 to 2029, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.
This comprehensive report on the nitrile gloves market offers a 360-degree analysis, including market size forecasts, growth trends, and challenges, coupled with a detailed vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 vendors.
The report provides a current assessment of the market landscape, highlighting prevailing trends, growth drivers, and the overall business environment.
Rising hygiene and safety concerns regarding healthcare-associated infections, coupled with stringent regulations in the healthcare and food processing sectors, are propelling market growth. Additionally, increasing awareness about latex allergies bolsters the market's expansion.
The study highlights an increasing preference for biodegradable and powder-free nitrile gloves, identified as significant drivers of market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for antimicrobial nitrile gloves, coupled with technological advancements and product innovations, promises substantial market demand in coming years.
Market Segmentation
By Product:
- Disposable
- Durable
By End-user:
- Medical
- Non-medical
By Type:
- Powder-free
- Powder
- Accelerator-free
- Polymer-coated
By Geographical Landscape:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
Market Insights and Analysis
- Nitrile Gloves Market sizing
- Nitrile Gloves Market forecast
- Nitrile Gloves Market industry analysis
The report conducts a robust vendor analysis aimed at assisting clients in enhancing their market position. It contains detailed evaluations of various leading nitrile gloves market vendors, such as:
- 3M Co.
- Adenna
- AMMEX Corp.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Atlantic Safety Products Inc.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Diamond Gloves
- Dolphin Products Inc.
- Dynarex Corp.
- Globus Shetland Ltd.
- Hartalega Holdings Berhad
- Hebei Aihede Protective Products Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hongray Group
- Just Gloves
- Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd
- Kimberly Clark Corp.
- Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
- McKesson Corp.
Additionally, the report includes emerging trends and challenges expected to influence market growth, assisting companies in strategic planning and maximizing emerging opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Analysis
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Factors of disruption
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2024
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
- Historic Market Size
- Global Nitrile Gloves Market 2019 - 2023
- Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Qualitative Analysis
- The AI impact on global nitrile gloves market
- Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Disposable - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Durable - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Product
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Medical - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Non-medical - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by End-user
- Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Powder-free - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Powder - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Accelerator-free - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Polymer-coated - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Type
- Customer Landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Brazil - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Argentina - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market opportunities/restraints
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
- Competitive Analysis
- Companies profiled
- Company ranking index
- Market positioning of companies
