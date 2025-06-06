AI-Powered, Eco-Friendly Mining Equipment Drives Growth in $230B Market by 2030

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Equipment - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Mining Equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030, reaching an estimated value of US$229.7 billion by 2030, up from US$154.2 billion in 2024.

Key factors driving this growth include increased mining operations in emerging economies, technological advancements, and a rising global demand for metals and minerals. The complexities in accessing resource deposits and declining ore grades have escalated the need for high-performance, specialized equipment, promoting the market for enhanced, eco-friendly machinery.

Additionally, automation and remote monitoring technologies are being integrated into mining operations, increasing the demand for sophisticated equipment.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration is transforming the mining industry, primarily through the deployment of autonomous vehicles that enhance safety by minimizing manual operations in dangerous zones. Examples include electric mining trucks operating in hazardous areas to collect and dump materials more efficiently while improving workforce safety.

Furthermore, AI-driven sorting systems improve recovery rates by distinguishing valuable minerals from waste, while autonomous robots increasingly conduct surveys, excavations, and material processing.

Regional Market Analysis

China leads the global Mining Equipment market with a projected 49% share in 2024 and is expected to exhibit the fastest growth through 2030. The nation hosts over 1,500 mining operations, generating an estimated annual output of US$400 billion.

Government initiatives over the past decade have promoted the development of sustainable mining practices, boosting production across various mineral categories. Urbanization and industrialization in China have further amplified the demand for mining equipment.

Conversely, the European market, particularly in Russia and Ukraine, is anticipated to grow at a slower pace due to ongoing military conflicts and resultant economic sanctions impacting mining operations. Russia is seeking alternative equipment supplies from China and allied nations to sustain its mining activities.

Market Report Scope

This report analyzes the Mining Equipment market, considering equipment type, power source, and application from 2021 to 2030, with projections from 2024 to 2030. Profiles of major players and recent developments are included to provide a comprehensive view of market dynamics.

Market Analysis by Type

Surface Mining Equipment dominates with an estimated 38.5% share in 2024, including mining trucks, hydraulic excavators, and more, used in open-pit mining. Meanwhile, Drills & Breakers are expected to see the fastest growth, driven by increased demand for effective mineral and metal extraction tools.

Market Analysis by Power Source

Diesel is the predominant power source, cornering over 80% of the market in 2024, especially where grid reliability is an issue. Hybrid-powered equipment, combining diesel engines with electric motors, is set to be the fastest-growing segment due to its efficiency in energy use and reduced transmission losses.

Market Analysis by Application

Metal Mining applications are the largest and fastest-growing sector, driven by demand for metals like copper and lithium, crucial for infrastructure, automotive, and electronics industries. Despite environmental concerns, mining is critical in sourcing minerals for technologies that reduce emissions, such as electric vehicles, sustaining its growth trajectory.

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 30+

Companies Featured

Aard Mining Equipment

AB Volvo

Astec Industries, Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

BelAZ

Bell Equipment Ltd

Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML)

Boart Longyear Ltd

Caterpillar, Inc.

China Coal Energy Group Co Ltd

CNH Industrial NV

Deere & Co

Doosan Corp

Epiroc AB

FLSmidth & Co A/S

Guangdong Leimeng Intelligent Equipment Group Co Ltd

Henan Baichy Machinery Equipment Co Ltd

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

JCB

Joy Global, Inc.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co Ltd

Komatsu Mining Corp

Liebherr-International AG

MacLean Engineering & Marketing Co Ltd

Metso Corp

Mine Master Ltd

Sandvik AB

Sany Group Co Ltd

Terex Corp

The Weir Group PLC

ThyssenKrupp AG

Vipeak Mining Machinery Co Ltd

Wirtgen Group Holding GmbH

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co Ltd (XCMG)

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Co Ltd

