United States Mint Begins Pre-Sale for the 250th Anniversary United States Army American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin on June 13

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin pre-sale for the 250th Anniversary United States Army American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin on June 13 at noon (ET). This 99.9% silver proof coin struck at the Mint facility at West Point is expected to begin shipping on July 30, 2025. Production is limited to 100,000 coins, and orders are limited to three coins per household for the first 24 hours that the coin is on sale.

The U.S. Army seal in the obverse design serves as a special privy mark honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States Army.

The obverse features a depiction of Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025.”

The reverse features an eagle as it approaches a landing, carrying an oak branch, as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," "E PLURIBUS UNUM," "1 OZ. FINE SILVER," and "ONE DOLLAR." The reverse was created by Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Emily S. Damstra (ESD marks) and sculpted by former Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso (MG marks).

This precious metal coin has been updated with enhanced security features, including a reeded edge variation.

To sign up for a “Remind Me” alert, please visit 250th Anniversary United States Army American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (product code 25APM). This product is included in the Numismatic Bulk Purchase Program, as well as the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept, nor honor orders placed prior to the official pre-sale date of June 13, 2025, at noon EDT.

