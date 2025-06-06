ABC arbitrage

Report on the General meeting of 6 June 2025

and update on the pace of activity

The Combined General Meeting of ABC Arbitrage shareholders, chaired by Dominique Ceolin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was held on Friday June 6, 2025, and adopted all the resolutions submitted to it. The documents detailing the voting results, resolution by resolution, for both the ordinary and extraordinary general meetings, as well as the presentation, have been published on the company’s website (abc-arbitrage.com).

Nomination – Among the adopted resolutions, shareholders decided to reappoint Sophie GUIEYSSE as an independent director, for a term of 4 years, until the close of the Annual General Meeting to be held to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2028.

Dividend – The company's General Meeting held today approved a balance to be distributed in respect of the year ended 31 December 2024 of €0.04 net per ordinary share. Payment will be made entirely in cash, according to the following schedule: detachment on Tuesday 8 July 2025 and payment on Thursday 10 July 2025.

This distribution is in addition to two interim dividends of €0.10 per share, paid in October 2024 and December 2024 respectively, and a third interim dividend of €0.10 per share, also paid in April 2025. Distributions for the 2024 financial year amount to €0.34 per share.

ABC arbitrage intends to pay interim dividends of €0.10 per share in October 2025, December 2025, and April 2026. These distributions will be subject to approval by the upcoming Board of Directors meetings, in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

Group’s Activity – The Trading Update, the webinar and the Annual General Meeting provided an opportunity to review the Group's activities and answer shareholders' questions.

This year, in accordance with article R22-10-29-1 of the French Commercial Code, the Annual General Meeting was broadcast live in its entirety, and the full recording will be available for consultation on the company's website (abc-arbitrage.com) no later than seven (7) business days following the date of the meeting and will remain accessible for at least two years from the date of posting.

As a reminder, a webinar hosted by Dominique CEOLIN was also held on Monday, June 2, 2025. The presentation and replay are available on the company's website (abc-arbitrage.com).

The company did not receive any written questions prior to this year's AGM. As mentioned above, the replays of the webinar and the AGM are available to view the answers to oral questions.

