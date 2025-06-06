Edf: Appointment of Nathalie Pivet as Group Executive Director in charge of the Performance, Impact, Investment and Finance Division on an interim basis

Appointment of Nathalie Pivet as Group Executive Director in charge of the Performance, Impact, Investment and Finance Division on an interim basis

Following the appointment of Xavier Girre as Chief Executive Officer of Suez, the EDF Group announces the appointment of Nathalie Pivet as Group Executive Director in charge of the Performance, Impact, Investment and Finance Division, effective 1st July 2025, on an interim basis. An internal and external selection process is underway.

On this occasion, Bernard Fontana, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF, stated:

"I would like to thank Xavier Girre for his decisive role over the past 10 years in steering EDF Group’s financial management, supporting its operations and major projects in France and internationally. Under his leadership, EDF has also established itself as a key player in sustainable finance."

Nathalie Pivet, 58, is a graduate of the École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris (ESCP). She began her professional career in 1988 at the audit firm Salustro. In 1993, she joined a subsidiary of Compagnie Générale des Eaux specializing in waste management and passenger transport, where she held various financial positions. In 2007, she became Director of Financial Control at the Veolia Group. She then joined Alstom in 2013 as Group Director of Accounting and Tax. In November 2016, she joined EDF’s Finance Department as Director of Reporting, Planning, and Finance IT Systems. Since September 2019, she has been Head of the Group’s Performance, Trajectory and Reporting Division, which includes the Controlling functions.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 520TWh 94% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 30gCO2/kWh,, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

