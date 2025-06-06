E-reader Market Global Outlook Report 2025: E-Reader Market Set to Double by 2035, with 6.51% CAGR - A $16.93 Billion Market by 2035

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Reader Market Industry Trends and Global Market Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Screen Size, Type of Screen, Type of Connectivity, Type of Distribution Channel, End-User, Type of Battery Life, Type of Memory Storage and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-reader market size is estimated to grow from USD 8.46 billion in 2025 to USD 16.93 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period to 2035.

E-reader Market Growth and Trends

E-readers have transformed the way we engage with literature and educational content, meeting the increasing demand for convenient reading options in the digital age. These devices play a crucial role in digital education, enabling users to download and store thousands of books, magazines, and documents with just a click. E-readers also offer features such as adjustable font sizes, built-in dictionaries, and options to highlight and annotate text, which enhance accessibility and improve the overall reading experience.

Some key benefits of e-readers include cost savings, as e-book subscriptions are typically cheaper than physical copies, instant access to extensive digital libraries, and portability. They are popular among a wide range of users, including children, students, professionals, and seniors. With ongoing technological advancements and the e-reader's contribution to sustainable reading practices, the demand for these devices is anticipated to rise significantly in the near future. For instance, in August 2024, Onyx Boox introduced the Boox Nova Air C, an e-reader featuring a 7.8-inch color E-Ink display and a sleek, lightweight design.

The e-reader market is constantly evolving due to innovation and technological progress. This evolution has led to the development of e-readers with improved e-ink displays that provide higher resolution, better grayscale performance, and longer battery life, making them more comparable to traditional print in terms of clarity and comfort.

Another notable advancement is the emergence of interactive e-books that include multimedia elements, offering a more engaging reading experience through videos and audio. Additionally, the integration of cloud storage for e-books and artificial intelligence is creating opportunities for personalized reading experiences that adapt to individual preferences and reading habits.

E-reader Market: Key Segments

Screen Size: The 6-8 inch segment currently commands the majority market share, striking a balance between portability and functionality, epitomized by popular models like the Amazon Kindle. Although smaller screens dominate today, the over 8-inch segment is poised for significant growth.

Screen Type: E-ink screens lead the market, with advantages such as paper-like readability and low energy use, alongside manufacturing advancements that improve sunlight performance and readability.

Connectivity: The 3/4G & Wi-Fi segment leads the market, offering flexibility in accessing content on the go and at home, driven by economical and widespread internet availability.

Distribution Channel: While the offline segment currently dominates, online channels are anticipated to experience higher growth during the forecast period, driven by the convenience and reach of online retail.

End User: Students represent the largest segment, driven by the surge in digital reading device use in educational settings and the e-learning trend. This segment is expected to grow rapidly.

Battery Life: The 4-7 weeks battery life segment holds the market lead, providing a nice mix of usability and convenience over extended periods without recharging concerns.

Memory Storage: The 8 GB storage segment currently leads due to its feature-rich affordability. However, the 16 GB segment is positioned for higher growth.

Geographical Regions: North America leads in market share due to a tech-savvy consumer base and strong digital infrastructure. However, Asia is expected to achieve a higher CAGR, driven by increased connected device usage.

Sample Players in E-reader Market Profiled in the Report, Include

Aluratec

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Bookeen

Ectacto

Ematic

Hanvon Technology

Innovative technology

News Corporation

Onyx International

Pocketbook International

Rakuten Kobo

Sony

Wexler flex

E-reader Market: Research Coverage

The report on the e-reader market features insights on various sections, including:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the e-reader market, focusing on key market segments, including type of screen size, type of screen, type of connectivity, type of distribution channel, end-user, type of battery life, type of memory storage and geographical regions.

An in-depth analysis of the e-reader market, focusing on key market segments, including type of screen size, type of screen, type of connectivity, type of distribution channel, end-user, type of battery life, type of memory storage and geographical regions. Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the E-reader market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure.

A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the E-reader market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the E-reader market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, e-reader portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the E-reader market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, e-reader portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in e-reader market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

