AI, Robotics, and Automation: Transforming the Future of Work in Aerospace and Defense

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence - The Future of Work in Aerospace and Defense" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of work in the aerospace, defense, and security sector is poised for significant transformation driven by advancements in technology, particularly AI, robotics, and automation. Artificial intelligence (AI) plays an important role in the analyst's future of work framework.



Artificial intelligence (AI) plays an important role in the analyst's future of work framework. The use of AI in workflows is increasing but raises serious ethical questions, particularly in the aerospace and defense industry. Lethal autonomous weapons (LAWs) represent the most ethically challenging application of AI in a combat role.

Flawed image recognition by machine learning tools and a lack of effective legal accountability for misidentification make LAWs a significant concern for lawmakers and activists. Explainable AI models may alleviate these issues, but advanced regulation is required to ensure control and accountability.

Integrating visualization technologies like virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) can improve training and make forces comfortable with multi-domain operations (MDOs) that include land, maritime, air, space, and cyberspace. By including simulated assets, these technologies allow for realistic and immersive training scenarios, improving situational awareness and decision-making skills, which are crucial for successful long-term defense initiatives.

Drones are a versatile component of modern military operations, offering capabilities ranging from surveillance to direct engagement in combat scenarios. Drones already support armed forces for urban combat and at sea. 5G and AI will enable drones to significantly alter working relationships in the aerospace and defense sector as it transitions towards increasingly digitized and automated battlespaces.



Studies of emerging technological trends and their border impact on defense market. Analysis of the various future of work technologies.



Scope

The key defense challenges that the ADS sector face is covered, and how certain future of work technologies resolve those challenges.

The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole future of work value chain are covered.

Highlights from the range different future of work related research and case studies.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

The Future of Work Framework

The Impact of the Future of Work on Aerospace and Defense

Case Studies

The Future of Work Timeline

Signals

Mergers and acquisitions

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Companies

Leading future of work adopters in aerospace and defense

Specialist future of work tech providers in aerospace and defense

Sector Scorecard

Defense sector scorecard

Company Coverage:

Airbus

Augmenti

BAE Systems

Boeing

Dassult Aviation

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Northrop Grumman

Rheinmettal

Red6

RTX

Adarga

Anduril

Avathon

BlueHalo

Cylance

Lockheed Martin

L3 Harris Technologies

Percepto

Shield AI

Thales

RocketChat

Israel Aerospace Industries

Hadean

Leonardo

Collins Aerospace

NASA

Rolls-Royce

Spee3D

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cfrdbl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.