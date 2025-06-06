Baker Hughes Enterprise Digital Transformation Strategy Profile 2025: Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Baker Hughes Company 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into Baker Hughes' tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Baker Hughes Co (Baker Hughes) is an energy technology company that provides energy and industrial solutions. The company's portfolio of products includes drilling equipment, subsea production systems, compressors, pipe systems, electricity generators, energy recovery and storage systems, regulators, control systems, pumps, valves and process control technologies.

It also offers digital solutions such as non-destructive testing and inspection, sensor-based process measurement, plant controls and pipeline integrity solutions. It serves independent oil and natural gas companies and national or state-owned oil companies. The company has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.



The report provides information and insights into Baker Hughes's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Baker Hughes's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment, and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

