Tarkett Participation- AVAILABILITY OF THE INFORMATION DOCUMENT PREPARED BY TARKETT PARTICIPATION

THIS DOCUMENT IS AN UNOFFICIAL ENGLISH-LANGUAGE TRANSLATION OF THE PRESS RELEASE REGARDING THE OFFER DOCUMENT (NOTE D’INFORMATION) WHICH WAS FILED WITH THE FRENCH AUTORITÉ DES MARCHÉS FINANCIERS ON JUNE 5, 2025. IN THE EVENT OF ANY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THIS UNOFFICIAL ENGLISH- LANGUAGE TRANSLATION AND THE OFFICIAL FRENCH OFFER DOCUMENT, THE OFFICIAL FRENCH OFFER DOCUMENT SHALL PREVAIL.

PRESS RELEASE DATED JUNE 6, 2025

AVAILABILITY OF THE INFORMATION DOCUMENT PREPARED BY

TARKETT PARTICIPATION

IN THE CONTEXT OF THE PUBLIC BUY-OUT OFFER FOLLOWED BY A SQUEEZE-OUT CONCERNING THE SHARES OF

TARKETT

INITIATED BY

TARKETT PARTICIPATION

AMF



This press release has been prepared by Tarkett Participation (the “Offeror”). It is published in accordance with Article 231-27, 2° of the general regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”).





IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE



At the end of the public buy-out offer subject to this press release, the squeeze-out procedure provided for in Article L. 433-4, II of the French Monetary and Financial Code will be implemented and the Company's shares that have not been tendered to the buy-out offer will be transferred to the Offeror, in exchange for compensation equal to the price of the buy-out offer.

Paris, France, June 6, 2025 – The Offeror announces that it has obtained approval from the AMF for the public buy-out offer followed by a squeeze-out of Tarkett shares at a price of €17 per share (the “Offer”).

Pursuant to the provisions of Article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231-23 of its general regulations, the offer document published by the Offeror received AMF approval No. 25-199 on June 5, 2025, pursuant to the clearance decision issued on the same date.

The Offer will be open for a period of 10 trading days. Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF and Euronext will publish a notice of opening and timetable and a notice announcing the terms and timetable of the Offer, respectively.

The document containing information on the characteristics, in particular the legal, financial and accounting characteristics, of the Offeror will be filed with the AMF and made available to the public no later than the day before the opening of the Offer, in accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28 of the AMF's general regulations.

The approved offer document is available on the Tarkett (www.tarkett-group.com) and AMF (www.amf-france.org) websites and can be obtained free of charge upon request from:

Tarkett Participation

Tour Initiale - 1, Terrasse Bellini

92919 Paris La Défense Cedex





Rothschild & Co Martin Maurel

29 Avenue de Messine

75008 Paris





Portzamparc BNP Paribas

1 Boulevard Haussmann

75009 Paris









Société Générale

GLBA/IBD/ECM/SEG

75886 Paris Cedex 18





Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank



12, place des Etats-Unis



CS 70052



92547 Montrouge Cedex







Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries.

The Offer is not directed at persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and is not open to acceptance in any country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. This press release is not intended for distribution in such countries. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are required to inform themselves of any local restrictions that may apply and to comply with them.

Tarkett Participation disclaims any liability for any violation of such restrictions by any person.

Attachment