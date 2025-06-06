Pixalate’s May 2025 APAC Top 100 Google Play Store & Apple App Store Mobile Bundle IDs: ‘CarX Drift Racing 2’ No. 1 on Google Play Store in China, ‘TeraBox’ Leads in India on Apple App & Google Play Stores

According to Pixalate’s research, the ‘imo’ Bundle ID (com.imo.android.imoim) in Singapore led on the Google Play Store; in Japan, the Bundle ID (579581125) for ‘SmartNews: News That Matters’ on the Apple App Store ranked No. 1

London, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the May 2025 Top 100 APAC Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key APAC ad economies of China, Japan, India, and Singapore.

In addition to China, Japan, India and Singapore, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the United Kingdom (UK), Spain, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, the United States (U.S.), and Canada.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 20 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in May 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

Top APAC Mobile App Bundle IDs (May 2025)

Singapore - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
1193508329Sudoku.com - Number GamesEasybrain Ltd
336435697imo-International Calls & Chatimo.im
1369521645Words of Wonders: CrosswordFUGO BILISIM TEKNOLOJILERI VE YAZILIM TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI

Singapore - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.imo.android.imoimimo-International Calls & Chatimo.im
com.vitastudio.mahjongVita MahjongVita Studio.
com.dubox.driveTeraBox: Cloud Storage SpaceFlextech Inc.

Japan - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
579581125SmartNews: News That MattersSmartNews, Inc.
1617391485Block Blast！ARETIS LIMITED
1502193377トリマ-移動・歩数がポイントに！お小遣い稼ぎの歩数計アプリGeoTechnologies, Inc.

Japan - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
jp.wifishare.townwifiTownWiFi byGMOGMOタウンWiFi
jp.gocro.smartnews.androidSmartNews: News That MattersSmartNews, Inc.
jp.co.incrementp.milemobileトリマ-移動してポイントが貯まる。歩くだけでお小遣い稼ぎGeoTechnologies, Inc.

China - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
450722833ibis Paint Xibis inc.
500962489Spider ▻ SolitairePeopleFun CG, LLC
1196764367Words With Friends Word GameZynga Inc.

China - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.carxtech.carxdr2CarX Drift Racing 2CarX Technologies
com.fengiiley.frlegendsFR LegendsTWIN TURBO GAMES
ball.sort.puzzle.color.sorting.bubble.gamesBall Sort Puzzle - Color GameGuru Puzzle Game

India - Apple App Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
1509453185TeraBox: Cloud Storage SpaceFLEXTECH INC.
336435697imo-International Calls & Chatimo.im
360466413Cricbuzz Live Cricket ScoresAkuate Internet Services Pvt Ltd

India - Google Play Store

Bundle IDApp NameDeveloper Name
com.dubox.driveTeraBox: Cloud Storage SpaceFlextech Inc.
com.truecallerTruecaller: Caller ID BlockerTruecaller
com.phonepe.appPhonePe UPI, Payment, RechargePhonePe

Download the Global Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (May 2025)

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
