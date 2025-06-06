Pixalate’s May 2025 APAC Top 100 Google Play Store & Apple App Store Mobile Bundle IDs: ‘CarX Drift Racing 2’ No. 1 on Google Play Store in China, ‘TeraBox’ Leads in India on Apple App & Google Play Stores

London, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the May 2025 Top 100 APAC Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key APAC ad economies of China , Japan , India , and Singapore .

In addition to China , Japan , India and Singapore , Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the United Kingdom (UK), Spain , France , the Netherlands , Germany , Mexico , Brazil , the United States ( U.S. ), and Canada .

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 20 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in May 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

Top APAC Mobile App Bundle IDs (May 2025)

Singapore - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1193508329 Sudoku.com - Number Games Easybrain Ltd 336435697 imo-International Calls & Chat imo.im 1369521645 Words of Wonders: Crossword FUGO BILISIM TEKNOLOJILERI VE YAZILIM TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI

Singapore - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.imo.android.imoim imo-International Calls & Chat imo.im com.vitastudio.mahjong Vita Mahjong Vita Studio. com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc.

Japan - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 579581125 SmartNews: News That Matters SmartNews, Inc. 1617391485 Block Blast！ ARETIS LIMITED 1502193377 トリマ-移動・歩数がポイントに！お小遣い稼ぎの歩数計アプリ GeoTechnologies, Inc.

Japan - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name jp.wifishare.townwifi TownWiFi byGMO GMOタウンWiFi jp.gocro.smartnews.android SmartNews: News That Matters SmartNews, Inc. jp.co.incrementp.milemobile トリマ-移動してポイントが貯まる。歩くだけでお小遣い稼ぎ GeoTechnologies, Inc.

China - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 450722833 ibis Paint X ibis inc. 500962489 Spider ▻ Solitaire PeopleFun CG, LLC 1196764367 Words With Friends Word Game Zynga Inc.

China - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.carxtech.carxdr2 CarX Drift Racing 2 CarX Technologies com.fengiiley.frlegends FR Legends TWIN TURBO GAMES ball.sort.puzzle.color.sorting.bubble.games Ball Sort Puzzle - Color Game Guru Puzzle Game

India - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1509453185 TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space FLEXTECH INC. 336435697 imo-International Calls & Chat imo.im 360466413 Cricbuzz Live Cricket Scores Akuate Internet Services Pvt Ltd

India - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc. com.truecaller Truecaller: Caller ID Blocker Truecaller com.phonepe.app PhonePe UPI, Payment, Recharge PhonePe

Download the Global Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (May 2025)

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.