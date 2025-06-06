Top Technology Executives Recognized at the 2025 BostonCIO ORBIE Awards

BOSTON, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 BostonCIO ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and innovation of top technology executives from Bose Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., MKS Instruments, Inc, City of Boston, IPG Photonics Corporation, CIRCOR International, OneSpan, & Emerson Health. The prestigious ORBIE Awards - hosted by BostonCIO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network - honor CIOs who drive business transformation and make a lasting impact on the industry.

Winners were recognized across eight categories: Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, Nonprofit and Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at the Westin Boston Seaport, brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in technology leadership.

“Great CIOs understand how connections drive transformation,” said Lee Anne Howe, BostonCIO Chair. “The ORBIE® Awards recognize CIOs who leverage relationships to drive innovation, solve complex challenges, and shape the future of Boston.”

Meet the 2025 BostonCIO ORBIE Award Winners:

Kathy Kountze, VP & Global CIO, Bose Corporation, received the Leadership ORBIE.

Dr. Besufekad Alemayehu, SVP, Digital Manufacturing and Supply, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $27 billion annual revenue and multi-national operations.

Madhuri Andrews, EVP & CIO, MKS Instruments, Inc, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue and multi-national operations.

Santiago Garces, CIO, City of Boston, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue.

Mark DeLorenzo, Sr. Director of Global Information Technology, IPG Photonics Corporation, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

Krishna Kashyap, SVP & CIO, CIRCOR International, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

Mike Lillie, CIO, OneSpan, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million annual revenue.

Renee Fosberg, SVP, CDO & CIO, Emerson Health, received the Nonprofit ORBIE for government, education, and nonprofit organizations.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors





BostonCIO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the BostonCIO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Kathy Kountze, VP & Global CIO of Bose Corporation, who was interviewed by Anne Margulies, VP & CIO (ret) of Harvard University. Over 450 guests attended, representing leading New England organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 BostonCIO ORBIE Awards possible:

Underwriters: BGSF, Markley Group, & Slalom

BGSF, Markley Group, & Slalom Gold Sponsors: Comcast Business, Deloitte, EchoStor Technologies, Fortinet, Future Tech Enterprise, Kyndryl, & West Monroe Partners

Comcast Business, Deloitte, EchoStor Technologies, Fortinet, Future Tech Enterprise, Kyndryl, & West Monroe Partners Silver Sponsors: Amazon Web Services, Cloudflare, Moveworks, Nasuni, Nerdio, Nutanix, Palto Alto Networks, T-Mobile, Tata Consultancy Services, Veeam Software, Veridas, Webex, & Zscaler

Amazon Web Services, Cloudflare, Moveworks, Nasuni, Nerdio, Nutanix, Palto Alto Networks, T-Mobile, Tata Consultancy Services, Veeam Software, Veridas, Webex, & Zscaler Bronze Sponsors: Agilysys, Aqueduct Technologies, Between Pixels, Blue Mantis, ContractPodAI, EY, Island, Redesign, Virtusa Corporation, WEI, Wiz

Agilysys, Aqueduct Technologies, Between Pixels, Blue Mantis, ContractPodAI, EY, Island, Redesign, Virtusa Corporation, WEI, Wiz Media Partner: Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal National Partner: YearUp United





About BostonCIO:

BostonCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information officers (CIOs) in New England. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, BostonCIO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

BostonCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

