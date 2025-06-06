Pixalate’s May 2025 North America Top 100 Mobile App Store Bundle IDs: ‘Happy Color®: Coloring Book’ Leads on Google Play Store in U.S. and Canada, ‘Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat’ Ranks No. 1 on Apple App Store in Canada

London, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the May 2025 Top 100 North America Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in the U.S. and Canada.
In addition to the United States (U.S.) and Canada reports, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the United Kingdom (UK), Spain, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, India, and Singapore.
Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 20 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in May 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.
Top North America Mobile App Bundle IDs (May 2025)
United States - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1207472156
|Wordscapes
|PeopleFun, Inc.
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
|1496354836
|Woodoku - Wood Block Puzzles
|Tripledot Studios Limited
United States - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
|com.block.juggle
|Block Blast!
|HungryStudio
|in.playsimple.wordtrip
|Word Trip - Word Puzzle Game
|PlaySimple Games
Canada - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|com.pixel.art.coloring.color.number
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
|com.pieyel.scrabble
|Scrabble® GO-Classic Word Game
|Scopely
|com.peoplefun.wordcross
|Wordscapes
|PeopleFun
Canada - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
|1617391485
|Block Blast！
|ARETIS LIMITED
|473299958
|The Weather Network
|Pelmorex Corp.
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.