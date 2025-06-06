Shahrukh Siddiqui Rebuilds Dickey’s Barbecue to New Heights

Dallas, TX, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an inspiring story of resilience, Shahrukh Siddiqui, a dedicated Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee, is proving that hard work, strong leadership, and a commitment to quality can turn any business around. After successfully operating his Dickey’s location for over a decade, Siddiqui retired in early 2024, only to return later that year when new ownership caused a significant drop in sales. The location, a staple in the Dallas community for 20 years at 9004 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX, 75218, faced a challenging period under new management, losing an estimated $20,000 per month in sales.

“When I was asked to return to this location, I knew I had to bring back what made us successful in the first place,” says Siddiqui. “It was about restoring our team, reconnecting with our customers, and staying true to Dickey’s core values.”

Siddiqui took charge of the struggling franchise, reinstating his loyal staff, who had been let go by the previous owner in an attempt to cut costs. His decision to reassemble his experienced team and invest in employee training proved essential in getting the business back on track.

“Training employees is critical because they are the face of the business,” Siddiqui explains. “If they are well-trained, motivated, and loyal, everything else falls into place. Our employees are not just staff – they are the foundation of the business. We’ve built a strong team, and that’s what’s helping us turn things around.”

Within just six months, Siddiqui’s efforts began to pay off. Sales have steadily improved, and the franchise is now on track to surpass its previous year’s performance. “The customers have been so happy to see us back,” says Siddiqui. “It’s a family business, and we’ve always operated like one. That connection with our team and customers is what makes Dickey’s special.”

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., commends Siddiqui’s unwavering dedication to the brand. “Shahrukh’s commitment to the Dickey’s model is exactly what we look for in our franchisees,” she says. “His decision to come back and restore this location speaks volumes about his leadership and determination. He’s an excellent example of how following our system can lead to great success. We are proud of what he’s achieved and excited to see his continued progress.”

Siddiqui’s approach to rebuilding the business emphasizes customer service, consistent food quality, and restoring the welcoming atmosphere that had made the location a local favorite. “You can’t cut corners,” says Siddiqui. “When you follow the model and stay engaged with the business, you succeed. It’s all about being involved and maintaining the standards that make Dickey’s a leader in the barbecue industry.”

As the franchise continues to thrive, Siddiqui remains focused on the future. Once the location has fully regained its former success, he plans to sell the franchise to the right person who can continue building on the legacy he’s worked so hard to restore.

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, reflects on Siddiqui’s journey: “What Shahrukh has done is a perfect example of perseverance and loyalty to the brand. His efforts to bring the location back to its peak are commendable. He has demonstrated the kind of leadership we cherish in our franchisees, and we look forward to seeing his continued success.”

Shahrukh Siddiqui’s inspiring story demonstrates the power of resilience, leadership, and a commitment to excellence. His efforts to revive a struggling Dickey’s franchise in Garland, Texas, underscore the importance of a strong team and a proven business model in achieving long-term success. As he continues to rebuild the business, Siddiqui’s journey serves as a beacon of hope and an example for others in the franchise community, proving that with determination and a dedication to quality, any challenge can be overcome.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For franchise opportunities, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

