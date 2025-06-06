Toobit Wins Digital Asset Derivatives Platform of the Year at Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards 2025





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today wins the title of Digital Asset Derivatives Platform of the Year at the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards 2025, announced during the Hedgeweek Digital Assets Summit Europe on June 5 at County Hall in London.

This award recognizes standout performance across the digital finance landscape, and this year’s ceremony brought together top fund managers, service providers, and innovators redefining the digital asset economy. Toobit team members were in attendance at the ceremony to receive the award.





Toobit team members Mike Williams (left) and Kelvin Verveld at the Hedgeweek Digital Assets Summit Europe, where Toobit received Digital Asset Derivatives Platform of the Year.

The win, determined by industry professionals, Hedgeweek readers, and public voting, celebrates Toobit's technological innovations, rapid growth in derivatives trading volume, and growing global presence across institutional and retail markets.

Voting began on March 24 following the shortlist announcement, with the three-week campaign reaching Hedgeweek’s extensive readership and the broader digital assets community. Winners were determined by majority vote.

Toobit stood out in a competitive field for its robust infrastructure and precision-engineered trading systems, which have enabled thousands of institutional and retail users to navigate volatile markets with speed and confidence. Its platform continues to attract traders seeking reliable, scalable solutions in the evolving world of digital assets.

"We are honored to be named Digital Asset Derivatives Platform of the Year by Hedgeweek," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "For Toobit, this recognition is not just an award—it’s a reflection of the trust our traders have shown us. We’ve built Toobit with a focus on performance, transparency, and global accessibility, and we’re proud to see that vision resonating with the broader industry."

This latest win marks Toobit’s third major award in 2025, following recent recognitions from the WeMoney FinTech Awards, where it was named Best New Cryptocurrency Exchange and Best for Derivatives, and the World Business Outlook Awards, where it earned the title of Best Crypto Exchange MENA 2025.

These accolades underscores Toobit’s momentum as a trusted and innovative force in the global digital asset landscape.

To learn more about Toobit and its product offerings, visit www.toobit.com.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

