Excell Celebrates Over 25 Years of Delivering Compassionate Home Care and Hospice Support

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excell, a name synonymous with compassionate and comprehensive care in Oklahoma, is celebrating over 25 years in the space. It is a major milestone that marks a journey of purpose, progress, and people-first service. With two distinct divisions: Excell Private Care Services (PCS) and Excell Home Care & Hospice, the company has grown exponentially over the past eight years under the leadership of the Pennant Group, which acquired the organization in 2017.

What began as a unified home care and hospice service has evolved into two powerhouse branches operating with a shared mission: to be Oklahoma’s one-stop-shop solution for in-home medical support across all ages and stages of life.

Excell Private Care Services

Since the Pennant Group acquisition, Excell PCS has seen unprecedented growth. Now operating three additional locations across Oklahoma with numerous patient flows annually, this branch has become a trusted resource for families seeking up to 24-hour support for loved ones, whether recovering from surgery, managing chronic illness, or navigating the challenges of aging.

With a huge team of skilled professionals, including nurses, caregivers, and case managers, Excell PCS has also introduced new service lines tailored to veterans and families on a budget to ensure high-quality care that isn’t reserved only for the privileged few.

In an industry often criticized for financial barriers, Excell stands apart by eliminating deposits, upfront nurse visit charges, and long-term contracts. “When someone is ill or nearing the end of life, it’s already an emotional and financial strain,” said Crystal Warner, CEO of Excell PCS. “We believe care should ease stress, not add to it.”

Excell’s 24-hour nurse access, critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, remains a cornerstone of its approach, allowing families to avoid unnecessary ER visits and receive immediate advice in the comfort and safety of their homes.

Excell Home Care & Hospice

On the hospice side, Excell has redefined what end-of-life care looks like in Oklahoma. The organization has expanded its nursing team, built strong community partnerships, and, most importantly, prioritized keeping patients at home longer and out of hospitals.

Unlike traditional home health and hospice models, Excell offers 24/7 support, not just to patients but to their families as well, sending caregivers to sit with loved ones so relatives can rest, grieve, or simply breathe. “Families often fear hospice because it signals the end,” said Kristina Tell, RN and Executive Director of Excell Home Care & Hospice. “We see it as an opportunity to bring peace, presence, and support when people need it most, without hidden costs or confusing red tape.”

Whether serving seniors or younger individuals with terminal conditions, Excell’s care plans are individualized, flexible, and always aimed at preserving the dignity of the patient and the well-being of their families. Locally led and operated, Excell’s team includes nurses, therapists, aides, social workers, chaplains, volunteers, and administrative staff who see their work as a calling. This internal culture of collaboration translates into external excellence, where patients receive wraparound care, and families feel supported from the first call to the final farewell.

Looking ahead, Excell reflects on its over 25 years of service and sees the future is filled with opportunity. The company is actively seeking acquisitions and preparing to open new private care and hospice locations throughout Oklahoma to meet growing demand.

“Our goal is simple,” said Warner. “We want to continue being Oklahoma’s go-to resource for life-changing home care and hospice services, known for accessibility, affordability, and always delivering with heart.”

