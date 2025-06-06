First Ascent Biomedical and Fight Colorectal Cancer Announce Groundbreaking Study to Advance Precision Oncology for Colorectal Cancer Patients

Springfield, Mo., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Ascent Biomedical (FA), an innovative biotech company specializing in transforming cancer treatment through functional precision medicine, is proud to announce a new collaboration with national nonprofit Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) to launch a prospective feasibility study aimed at transforming colorectal cancer treatment. Funded by a $350,000 grant from Fight CRC, and spearheaded by Anjee Davis, chief executive officer, this innovative study will leverage First Ascent’s cutting-edge xDRIVE tumor profiling technology to deliver rapid, personalized treatment insights for patients fighting colon cancer in Minnesota.

“Fight CRC is committed to empowering patients through innovation,” said Davis. “This grant underscores our strategic focus on enhancing care through advanced research, particularly for those with limited treatment options.”

The study, set to begin enrollment in April or May 2025, will focus on 25 patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. By integrating functional drug testing, genetic analysis, and artificial intelligence, First Ascent’s xDRIVE platform will provide oncologists with detailed tumor profiling data and tailored treatment options, aiming to enhance patient outcomes.

Leading the clinical efforts are Hao Xie, MD, PhD, a gastrointestinal cancer specialist and precision medicine expert, and Dr. Boardman, whose work in cancer genetics and early detection has advanced the field of colorectal cancer care. Noah Berlow, PhD, First Ascent’s Chief Technology Officer and the study’s principal investigator, brings his expertise in AI-driven cancer research to oversee the project. Together, this team is poised to demonstrate the power of rapid, individualized tumor profiling to better understand each patient’s unique cancer.

“This collaboration with Fight Colorectal Cancer is another important step in transforming how we approach cancer treatment,” said Jim Foote, founder and chief executive officer, First Ascent Biomedical. “We are honored to be part of this effort.”

The study is expected to complete enrollment within nine months and will provide actionable data to oncologists for patients requiring advanced treatment options. Patients interested in participating must be seen in Rochester, MN. Information will soon be available on ClinicalTrials.gov.