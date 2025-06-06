XOVR ETF Adds Anduril, Joining SpaceX to Offer Pre-IPO Access

NEW YORK, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERShares, the first Crossover ETF that offers retail investors access to Private companies, with SpaceX as its top weight, is ushering in the next generation of investing with a new private equity position in Anduril Industries. Through the XOVR ETF, which primarily invests (85% +) in the US Entrepreneurial Large Cap ER30TR Index, ERShares continues ...its pursuit to provide retail investors access to private equity—which we believe offers exposure to high-growth, entrepreneurial companies typically reserved for institutions and high net worth investors, and does so at the same pricing available to those accredited investors.

XOVR complies with SEC guidelines by keeping private equity exposure under 15%, with over 85% of the portfolio tracking the Entrepreneur 30 Total Return Index (ER30TR)—built on ERShares’ proprietary Entrepreneur model, applied to public markets for more than two decades. Given its weighting, the ER30TR Index drives the majority of XOVR’s return, while the private holdings offer potential upside and added diversification.

Private equity investments can experience significant price swings—both upward and downward—over extended periods, even if valuations are not marked frequently. Additionally, private equities are inherently less liquid and less transparent than their public counterparts, resulting in higher risk profiles despite comparable market capitalizations.

As with all investments, public equities can be volatile, though they have historically offered meaningful return potential over time. Private companies may magnify both opportunity and risk, which is why ERShares encourages investors to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

To help manage risk, ERShares applies structured parameters around the size and scope of its private holdings. The due diligence process for these positions mirrors the same rigorous methodology used in constructing the ER30TR Index—adapted for private markets.

Relaunched on August 29, 2024, XOVR became the first ETF to blend public equities with private equity holdings – potentially delivering diversified, liquid access to both high-growth public companies and elite pre-IPO firms. This ETF Crossover structure helps bridge two previously disconnected markets in one transparent vehicle.

On May 30, 2025, ERShares initiated a $3M (approx. 1%) investment in Anduril, marking XOVR’s third private equity holding - after SpaceX ($33M, approx. 10%) and Klarna ($2M, less than 1%) - and establishing Anduril as its second-largest private position. The move reflects ERShares’ conviction in companies that sit at the intersection of innovation, national importance, and scalable disruption. The position was selected after extensive internal research and due diligence, consistent with ERShares’ proprietary Venture Capital-style framework for evaluating private and public companies.

“Our proprietary research model identifies category-defining companies before they go public,” said Dr. Joel Shulman, Founder and CIO of ERShares. “Anduril embodies the deep tech leadership and mission-driven innovation we seek for XOVR.”

ERShares also recently increased its SpaceX position at $185 per share - matching its previous entries - to reaffirm confidence in the company’s valuation amid market speculation.

Bridging Public and Private Markets

“We’re not just following innovation - we’re positioning investors at its source,” said Eva Ados, Chief Investment Strategist at ERShares. “Whether private or public, our focus is on trying to identify the next Magnificent Seven (The "Magnificent 7" currently refers to a group of seven large-cap, high-growth U.S. technology companies: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), and Tesla, Inc. (TSLA))—those rare, transformational companies that have the potential to shape entire decades of innovation and growth.” Anduril Industries: The Next Generation of Defense Technology

Founded by Palmer Luckey - creator of Oculus and a key early collaborator with Palantir - Anduril Industries represents the next generation of defense technology. Anduril is rapidly becoming foundational to U.S. military modernization initiatives.

Transparent Valuation Backed by Research

ERShares uses a structured valuation methodology to price private equity holdings - drawing from tender offers, internal transactions, IPO indicators, and comparables – to help ensure pricing is fair, consistent, and market-aware. This framework helps protect investors while maintaining daily liquidity and regulatory compliance.

Investing in the Future - Before the IPO

With positions in SpaceX, Klarna, and now Anduril, XOVR remains the only ETF offering diversified access to potentially high growth private companies alongside expanding public innovators. The fund allows investors to participate in the potential next wave of value creation - before it goes public.

“We built XOVR to give retail investors access to leading private companies at the critical pre-IPO stage,” added Dr. Shulman. “It is time they participate in the value creation that was once reserved only for institutions and accredited investors.”

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, please refer to the disclosures below for important risk information: https://entrepreneurshares.com/disclosures/

All investing involves risk, including potential loss of principal.

