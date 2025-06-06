NIRI Florida Announces its 2025-2026 Board of Directors

 | Source: NIRI Florida NIRI Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Chapter of NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations is pleased to announce the election of the following individuals to serve on the Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 program year:

Board PositionNameTitleOrganization
PresidentCallie TomassoVice President, Investor RelationsDycom Industries, Inc.
TreasurerCalene CandelaVice President, Investor RelationsRyder System, Inc.
Director and Membership ChairRandi BayroffSr. Account ExecutiveNotified
Director and Membership Committee MemberChristin ArmacostManager, Investor RelationsSportradar Group AG
Director and Membership Committee MemberCristian SaffieInvestor Relations OfficerBci / City National Bank of Florida
Director and Programming ChairCharlotte MurnanSenior Investor Relations AnalystEnerSys
Director and Programming Committee MemberBonnie BishopExecutive Director, Investor RelationsThe Baldwin Group
Director and Programming Committee MemberBetsy BrodManaging PartnerAffinity Growth Advisors, LLC
Director and Partnerships ChairFabiane GoldsteinFounderFearless Girls Group Inc.
Director and Communications Committee MemberSteven MarottaVice President of Investor RelationsFirst Watch Restaurant Group, Inc.
Director at LargeKristie WaughSenior Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&ARaymond James Financial, Inc.
Area Director - Palm BeachJeffrey GoldsmithSenior Vice President Business DevelopmentCorbin Advisors, LLC
Area Director - TampaMohsin RehmanSales Director - Investor Relations AdvisoryS&P Global Inc.
Area Director - Broward & MiamiAl AnejaCEOVendorGroup®

"I'm incredibly grateful to the 2024-2025 Board of Directors for their exceptional leadership and support during my first year as President," said Callie Tomasso, NIRI Florida Board President. "Their dedication was instrumental in achieving a highly successful program year. I want to extend a special thank you to our out-going directors, Christine Cannella and Jack Hensley, for their many years of profound contributions to our chapter.”

Tomasso continued, "We're excited to build on this momentum. My focus remains steadfast on delivering unparalleled value to our members through exceptional resources, robust networking opportunities, and impactful professional development. I look forward to collaborating with our talented board and dedicated members to further elevate the standard of investor relations excellence across Florida."

NIRI Florida Chapter is a dynamic community of Investor Relations (IR) practitioners from public corporations, consulting firms, and financial services companies based in or operating within Florida. Our chapter serves as a vital resource for Investor Relations Officers, Financial Reporting experts, SEC Compliance professionals, and CFOs. We offer a series of insightful programs that address the current practices and challenges faced by today’s investor relations professionals. These programs are hosted both in major cities across Florida and virtually, ensuring accessibility for all NIRI Florida members. For more information, visit our website at www.niriflorida.org and follow us on LinkedIn at NIRI Florida.

NIRI The Association for Investor Relations (NIRI) was founded in 1969 and is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communicating among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts and other financial community constituents. NIRI is the largest professional investor relations association in the world representing over 1,500 publicly held companies and $12 trillion in stock market capitalization.

Contact: Corporate@niriflorida.org