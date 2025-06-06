Enovis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Wilmington, DE, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced that its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Ben Berry, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 10th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Citizens Medical Devices and Healthcare Services Forum: Ben Berry, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings on Tuesday, June 17th.



A link to the live audio webcasts, if available, as well as a replay of these events, will be available on the Company’s website under the Investors tab at Events and Presentations.

ABOUT ENOVIS

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

Contact:

Kyle Rose

Vice President, Investor Relations

Enovis Corporation

investorrelations@enovis.com