Wedding Expert Jessica Bishop to Host Free Virtual Savvy Weddings Summit

Murfreesboro, TN. – Jessica Bishop, a nationally recognized wedding expert and founder of The Budget Savvy Bride , is hosting a free virtual wedding summit on June 21-22, designed to help engaged couples confidently plan a wedding that reflects their values — without overspending or unnecessary stress.

At a time when wedding planning can often feel overwhelming and financially daunting, The Savvy Weddings Summit aims to simplify the process and empower couples with accessible, expert-led guidance. From navigating budgets and managing logistics to creating a celebration that is both meaningful and manageable, the summit delivers practical, actionable advice — not just pretty inspiration.

“So many couples feel pressured to create a ‘Pinterest-perfect’ wedding they can’t afford, or they simply don’t know where to start,” said Bishop. “This summit is about giving couples the tools and confidence to plan intentionally, in alignment with their priorities — not the industry’s expectations.”

Bishop, a seasoned voice in the wedding industry, created the summit to democratize access to expert advice, ensuring that couples can achieve their ideal celebration regardless of their budget constraints.

Attendees of The Savvy Weddings Summit will gain valuable insights into various aspects of wedding planning, from smart budgeting strategies to vendor selection, decor, and timeline management. The expert-led sessions are curated to provide actionable advice that couples can immediately apply to their planning process. All registered attendees will also receive access to a virtual goodie bag with exclusive discounts from various wedding brands, including summit sponsors Miss to Mrs Box and Something Borrowed Blooms.

As an added incentive, all attendees who register for the free virtual summit will be entered to win prizes, including a dream honeymoon! This grand prize package includes airfare credit and ground transportation, offering a significant opportunity for a newlywed couple to celebrate their marriage in paradise!

Register today for your chance to win a dream honeymoon to Mexico! Enter now at https://savvyweddings.com/summit for a chance to win the grand prize: a 4-night Island Reserve Inclusive® stay for two adults at Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya, including round-trip Airfare credit (up to $500 per person) and airport transfers.





Jessica Bishop founded The Budget Savvy Bride with the mission to prove that beautiful, meaningful weddings are achievable on any budget. Her platform has become a trusted resource for millions of couples seeking practical advice and inspiration for affordable wedding planning. The Savvy Weddings Summit is a direct extension of this mission, bringing together a community of experts to support couples on their journey, democratizing access to expert advice, especially for couples who may not have the budget for a full-service wedding planner.

The virtual format of the summit ensures accessibility for couples nationwide, allowing them to participate from the comfort of their homes. This flexible approach caters to busy schedules, making expert wedding planning advice more attainable.

Couples interested in planning their dream wedding without financial strain are encouraged to register for the free virtual Savvy Weddings Summit. Detailed information about the summit, including the full schedule of sessions, speaker lineup, and registration details for the Mexico honeymoon giveaway, is available at https://savvyweddings.com/summit