Marimaca Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI) (ASX: MC2) (“Marimaca” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the votes cast by ballot at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held virtually via webcast on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (local time in Vancouver, British Columbia) (the “Meeting”).

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company’s Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated April 29, 2025 (the “Circular”), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

A total of 52,501,409 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 51.90% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions passed, the proxies received and the total number of votes cast for each resolution as set out on Appendix I, which includes detailed voting results for the election of each director nominated in the Company’s Circular.

Please see the Company’s report of voting results filed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for the detailed results of all votes received on the matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting.

About Marimaca
Marimaca is a copper exploration and development company focused on its 100%-owned flagship Marimaca Copper Project and surrounding exploration properties located in Antofagasta Region, Chile. The Marimaca Copper Project hosts the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (the “MOD”), an IOCG-type copper deposit. The Company is currently progressing the Marimaca Copper Project through the Definitive Feasibility Study led by Ausenco Chile Ltda. In parallel, the Company is exploring its extensive land package in the Antofagasta region, including the >15,000ha wholly-owned Sierra de Medina property block, located 25km from the MOD.

APPENDIX I – Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
    
ResolutionResolution
Result		Number of votes cast in MeetingInstructions given to validly appointed proxies
  ForAgainstWithheld/
Abstain		ForAgainstWithheld/
Abstain		Discretion
1.    Number of Directors.

To set the number of Directors at eight (8).		Pass52,498,807

100.00%		2,601

0.00%		0

0,00%		52,498,807

100.00%		2,601

0.00%		0

0,00%		-
2.1 Election of Directors- Hayden LockePass52,055,414

99.76%		0

0.00%		123,614

0.24%		52,055,414

99.76%		0

0.00%		123,614

0.24%		-
2.2    Election of Directors- Michael HaworthPass52,055,318

99.76%		0

0.00%		123,710

0.24%		52,055,318

99.76%		0

0.00%		123,710

0.24%		-
2.3    Election of Directors- Alan J. StephensPass52,046,571

99.75%		0

0.00%		132,457

0.25%		52,046,571

99.75%		0

0.00%		132,457

0.25%		-
2.4    Election of Directors- Clive NewallPass52,037,881

99.73%		0

0.00%		141,147

0.27%		52,037,881

99.73%		0

0.00%		141,147

0.27%		-
2.5    Election of Directors- Colin KinleyPass52,150,820

99.95%		0

0.00%		28,208

0.05%		52,150,820

99.95%		0

0.00%		28,208

0.05%		-
2.6    Election of Directors- Tim PettersonPass52,159,567

99.96%		0

0.00%		19,461

0.04%		52,159,567

99.96%		0

0.00%		19,461

0.04%		-
2.7    Election of Directors- Kieran DalyPass52,055,414

99.76%		0

0.00%		123,614

0.24%		52,055,414

99.76%		0

0.00%		123,614

0.24%		-
2.8    Election of Directors- Giancarlo Bruno LagomarsinoPass52,177,163

100.00%		0

0.00%		1,865

0.00%		52,177,163

100.00%		0

0.00%		1,865

0.00%		-
3. Appointment of Auditor.

Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.		Pass52,493,213

99.98%		0

0.00%		8,196

0.02%		52,493,213

99.98%		0

0.00%		8,196

0.02%		-
         

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS VOTED BY PROXY: 60

TOTAL SHARES ISSUED & OUTSTANDING: 101,167,683

TOTAL SHARES VOTED: 52,501,409

TOTAL % OF SHARES VOTED: 51,90%


