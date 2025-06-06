The Children’s Place Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

SECAUCUS, N.J., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model, today announced financial results for the Company’s first fiscal quarter ended May 3, 2025.

Muhammad Umair, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer said, “The first quarter was a challenging time for our business and customers. We are not satisfied with the results, but we will continue to take actions focused on the long-term health of the Company as we strive to drive more sustainable growth and stronger performance moving forward. Our results remain under pressure due to the current macroeconomic environment, including softer consumer sentiment and particularly unseasonable weather patterns, while the lapping of our shipping threshold increase added an anticipated challenge to top-line sales. While we are not pleased with the results, management is moving with urgency to remediate, and we are currently entering the back-to-school selling season with a more balanced inventory position. We will continue to focus on improving our inventory turns and explore plans to further streamline our productivity, while reducing inefficient SG&A spending, with more to come in the near future.”

“Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, we expect to see continued top-line sales pressures but remain committed to our long-term goal of delivering profitable top-line sales, as we refine our omni-channel strategy and overall business model. While we have tightly managed our SG&A spending, we continue to seek better leverage over our expenses and reinvest in the long-term growth of the business, including plans for a revitalized loyalty program, store openings in the back-half of 2025, new product offerings that include new licensing partnerships and collaborations, along with innovative marketing initiatives to acquire new customers.”

“The current retail environment, including the tariff situation and its impact on our core customer, continues to bring significant uncertainty and headwinds to our near-term results, however, we remain confident that our sourcing diversification strategies, with no single country representing more than 20% of our total sourcing capacity, including limited exposure to China in the mid-single digit range, have us well-positioned to offset potential tariff impacts and will allow us to continue to deliver value to our customers at affordable prices.”

First Quarter 2025 Results

Net sales decreased $25.8 million, or 9.6%, to $242.1 million in the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to $267.9 million in the three months ended May 4, 2024. The decrease in net sales was driven by a decrease in e-commerce sales due to an increase in shipping minimum thresholds to $40 from $20 in the prior year period as we continue our focus on profitable top-line sales, combined with lower traffic and conversion. The Company also experienced a decrease in brick-and-mortar revenue due to a lower store count and lower sales volume due to lower traffic. Our stores and e-commerce sales were both negatively impacted by the current macroeconomic environment, including uncertainty around potential tariffs, which has decreased consumer sentiment. The decrease in net sales was partially offset by an increase in wholesale revenue.

Comparable retail sales decreased 13.6% for the quarter, largely driven by the decrease in e-commerce revenue.

Gross profit decreased $21.9 million to $70.8 million in the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to $92.7 million in the three months ended May 4, 2024. Gross margin decreased 540 basis points to 29.2% during the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to 34.6% in the prior year. The decrease in margin was caused by a combination of factors, including channel mix from the higher penetration of wholesale sales and a higher mix of markdown versus full price product sales, partially offset by favorability from higher shipping minimum thresholds compared to last year.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $86.7 million in the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to $109.1 million in the three months ended May 4, 2024. The decrease was due to a reduction in one-time costs incurred in the prior year, primarily associated with the Company’s change of control and broken financing deal costs. Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses were $86.5 million in the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to $88.6 million in the comparable period last year, and deleveraged 260 basis points to 35.7% of net sales, due to the lower sales combined with incremental marketing spend as a percentage of net sales. As we reinvest in marketing and focus on content, we are beginning to see initial promising indicators, as Google search interest has grown, along with an acceleration of Tik Tok followers. We have continued to control our costs well, as this represents the lowest level of Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses in more than 15 years for the first quarter of a fiscal year and we continue to evaluate opportunities to further optimize our operating model.

Operating loss was $(24.1) million in the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to $(28.0) million in the three months ended May 4, 2024. Adjusted operating loss was $(24.0) million in the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to $(5.1) million in the comparable period last year.

Net interest expense was $8.6 million in the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to $7.7 million in the three months ended May 4, 2024. The increase was due to the write-off of deferred financing costs associated with the partial paydown of the first term loan entered into with the Company’s majority shareholder, Mithaq Capital SPC (“Mithaq”) as a result of the Company’s rights offering which was completed during the first quarter, in addition to higher borrowings on the Company’s revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo and other bank lenders, partially offset by lower average interest rates during the quarter.

Provision for income taxes was $1.3 million in the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to $2.1 million during the three months ended May 4, 2024. The Company continues to adjust its valuation allowance based upon its ongoing operating results.

Net loss was $(34.0) million, or $(1.57) per diluted share, in the three months ended May 3, 2025, compared to $(37.8) million, or $(2.98) per diluted share, in the three months ended May 4, 2024. Adjusted net loss was $(32.8) million, or $(1.52) per diluted share, compared to $(14.9) million, or $(1.18) per diluted share, in the comparable period last year.

Store Update

During the first quarter, the Company’s store count remained at 495 stores, as the Company did not open or close any stores. The store count at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was 518.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of May 3, 2025, the Company had $5.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, $38.7 million of borrowing availability under its revolving credit facility and an additional $40.0 million in availability under the unsecured Commitment Letter provided by Mithaq, representing total liquidity of $84.4 million. The Company had $258.6 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility and has not drawn down on its Mithaq credit facility. Additionally, the Company used $43.0 million in operating cash flows in the three months ended May 3, 2025.

Inventories were $422.2 million as of May 3, 2025, compared to $425.2 million as of May 4, 2024. These inventory levels were a result of a shift in our product strategy, as we better balance the mix of fashion and basic product, combined with the impacts of lower conversion.

On February 6, 2025, the Company raised $90 million in capital and issued 9.2 million shares of common stock, pursuant to the completion of its rights offering. The shares issued were settled through the receipt of $29.8 million in cash, which was substantially used to prepay amounts owed under our revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo and other bank lenders, and a reduction of $60.2 million in the amount owed by the Company under its first term loan from Mithaq.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Company’s results are reported in this press release on a GAAP and as adjusted, non-GAAP basis. Adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per diluted share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, and adjusted operating loss are non-GAAP measures, and are not intended to replace GAAP financial information, and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies. The Company believes the income and expense items excluded as non-GAAP adjustments are not reflective of the performance of its core business, and that providing this supplemental disclosure to investors will facilitate comparisons of the past and present performance of its core business.

Please refer to the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP” later in this press release, which sets forth the non-GAAP operating adjustments for the 13-week periods ended May 3, 2025 and May 4, 2024.

THE CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) First Quarter Ended May 3,

2025 May 4,

2024 Net sales $ 242,125 $ 267,878 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 171,342 175,137 Gross profit 70,783 92,741 Selling, general and administrative expenses 86,670 109,094 Depreciation and amortization 8,230 11,635 Operating loss (24,117 ) (27,988 ) Related party interest expense (1,871 ) (389 ) Other interest expense, net (6,691 ) (7,332 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (32,679 ) (35,709 ) Provision for income taxes 1,344 2,086 Net loss $ (34,023 ) $ (37,795 ) Loss per common share (1) Basic $ (1.57 ) $ (2.98 ) Diluted $ (1.57 ) $ (2.98 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding (1) Basic 21,629 12,665 Diluted 21,629 12,665

(1) In connection with the completion of the rights offering on February 6, 2025, the Company’s weighted average common shares outstanding and basic and diluted loss per share were retroactively adjusted for all periods presented by a factor of 1.002.

THE CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO GAAP

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) First Quarter Ended May 3,

2025 May 4,

2024 Net loss $ (34,023 ) $ (37,795 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,039 — Restructuring costs 934 264 Reversal of legal settlement accrual (796 ) (2,279 ) Change of control — 14,589 Broken financing and restructuring fees — 6,661 Accelerated depreciation — 1,557 Canada distribution center closure — 781 Credit agreement — 750 Fleet optimization — 585 Aggregate impact of non-GAAP adjustments 1,177 22,908 Income tax effect (1) — — Net impact of non-GAAP adjustments 1,177 22,908 Adjusted net loss $ (32,846 ) $ (14,887 ) GAAP net loss per diluted common share (2) $ (1.57 ) $ (2.98 ) Adjusted net loss per diluted common share (2) $ (1.52 ) $ (1.18 )

(1) The tax effects of the non-GAAP items are calculated based on the statutory rate of the jurisdiction in which the discrete item resides, adjusted for the impact of any valuation allowance.

(2) In connection with the completion of the rights offering on February 6, 2025, the Company’s weighted average common shares outstanding and basic and diluted loss per share were retroactively adjusted for all periods presented by a factor of 1.002.

THE CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO GAAP

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) First Quarter Ended May 3,

2025 May 4,

2024 Operating loss $ (24,117 ) $ (27,988 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring costs 934 264 Reversal of legal settlement accrual (796 ) (2,279 ) Change of control — 14,589 Broken financing and restructuring fees — 6,661 Accelerated depreciation — 1,557 Canada distribution center closure — 781 Credit agreement — 750 Fleet optimization — 585 Aggregate impact of non-GAAP adjustments 138 22,908 Adjusted operating loss $ (23,979 ) $ (5,080 )





THE CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO GAAP

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) First Quarter Ended May 3,

2025 May 4,

2024 Gross profit $ 70,783 $ 92,741 Non-GAAP adjustments: Change of control — 905 Aggregate impact of non-GAAP adjustments — 905 Adjusted gross profit $ 70,783 $ 93,646





First Quarter Ended May 3,

2025 May 4,

2024 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 86,670 $ 109,094 Non-GAAP adjustments: Reversal of legal settlement accrual 796 2,279 Restructuring costs (934 ) (264 ) Change of control — (13,684 ) Broken financing and restructuring fees — (6,661 ) Canada distribution center closure — (781 ) Credit agreement — (750 ) Fleet optimization — (585 ) Aggregate impact of non-GAAP adjustments (138 ) (20,446 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 86,532 $ 88,648





THE CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) May 3,

2025

February 1

2025*

May 4,

2024

Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,694 $ 5,347 $ 12,960 Accounts receivable 41,337 42,701 28,286 Inventories 422,204 399,602 425,156 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,374 20,354 43,210 Total current assets 500,609 468,004 509,612 Property and equipment, net 92,094 97,487 116,779 Right-of-use assets 166,008 161,595 173,987 Tradenames, net 13,000 13,000 41,000 Other assets, net 7,891 7,466 6,957 Total assets $ 779,602 $ 747,552 $ 848,335 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit): Revolving loan $ 258,623 $ 245,659 $ 226,100 Accounts payable 131,392 126,716 193,100 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 66,522 67,407 70,668 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 87,072 78,336 83,348 Total current liabilities 543,609 518,118 573,216 Related party long-term debt 107,010 165,974 166,635 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 112,667 107,287 118,363 Other long-term liabilities 14,901 15,584 24,971 Total liabilities 778,187 806,963 883,185 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) 1,415 (59,411 ) (34,850 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 779,602 $ 747,552 $ 848,335

* Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025.