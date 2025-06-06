Metalsource announces change of directors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- METALSOURCE MINING INC. (the “Company” or "Metalsource") (CSE: “MSM”) announces the resignation of James Rogers as a Director of the Company.

The Company thanks Mr. Rogers for his services on the Board and wishes him all the best in future endeavours.

About Metalsource Mining

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral property assets in Canada. The Company’s objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Old Timer Property. The Old Timer Property is located 17 km southeast of Nelson, in the Nelson Mining Division of southern British Columbia.

For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company’s profile.

“Joseph Cullen”

Joseph Cullen, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Joseph Cullen

Phone: 778-919-8615

Email: jpacullen@gmail.com

Website: https://www.metalsourcemining.com

