BlackRock® Canada Announces Changes to the iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF

TORONTO, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE: BLK), is announcing that iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF (the “iShares ETF”) is expected to experience higher than normal portfolio turnover as a result of upcoming changes to the evaluation process used to determine the composition of the Morningstar Jantzi Social Index (the “Index”). The iShares ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses. The composition of the Index will change as part of its regularly scheduled rebalance on June 20, 2025 (the “Rebalance”). As a result of the Rebalance, the iShares ETF may experience higher than normal transaction costs and is also expected to realize net capital gains. However, the iShares ETF’s total net capital gains income for the year will not be known until its tax year ends on December 15, 2025. The iShares ETF will follow its normal process for determining and distributing capital gains in December 2025.

Morningstar, Inc. (“Morningstar”), the index provider of the Index, announced that effective June 20, 2025: (1) the name of the Index will change to Morningstar Jantzi Social Index; (2) the Index will be reviewed semi-annually in June and December instead of annually in March; (3) the new parent benchmark for the Index will be the Morningstar Canada Large-Mid Index; and (4) certain other changes will be made by Morningstar to the ESG exclusions and constituent selection criteria for the Index.

