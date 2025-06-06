New Online Casinos Canada: RoboCat Launches New Games and Bonuses

Toronto, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

RoboCat Casino – one of the fastest-growing new online casinos in Canada – has recently launched a new brand identity with the goal of reaching, engaging and on-boarding Canada’s new online casinos audience.

The new brand identity includes a reinvented platform design and interface - with a strategic use of colors and navigation design-, new games and bigger bonuses and promotions for new and existing players.

Amongst the updates launched by RoboCat in Canada, the new promotions and bonuses stand out as they provide players with a larger amount of free spins, free deposit money and generous cashback bonuses, in addition to enjoying access to exclusive giveaways and extra bonuses.

The renovated welcome bonus by RoboCat rewards new players with 100% extra on their first deposit + 200 free spins + a surprise bonus known as the Crab Bonus, which rewards customers with up to $300 CAD for free.

To learn more about RoboCat’s new bonuses and promotions, visit the official website.

RoboCat Bets on a New Brand Identity to Stand Out from the New Online Casinos in Canada

RoboCat has recognized they needed to reinvent their brand identity in order to compete efficiently with the new online casinos in Canada, which are introducing innovative and exciting features such as new real money games, bigger bonuses, faster payouts and outstanding mobile support and compatibility.

The new online casino states they could not afford to stay behind the curve, and this is why they have invested an important percentage of their yearly budget to introduce these upgrades in record time, to push through the second half of 2025 and reach their goal of onboarding 50% more players by the end of the year.

RoboCat Strives to Be the Name Behind Endless Gaming Options Amongst the New Online Casinos in Canada

As part of a major brand upgrade aimed at winning over Canadian players, RoboCat has expanded its catalogue with thousands of new real money games, focusing on the country’s most popular verticals, including online slots, table games, and live dealer games.

The addition of new titles has increased the size of RoboCat’s catalogue to 8,000+ games, which places it as one of the new online casinos in Canada with the largest selection of real money games, offering new and registered players access to new online gambling experiences.

RoboCat has mainly focused on online slots, which is the most popular type of online gambling game in Canada, adding world class titles to their catalogue. The most relevant additions according to RoboCat Canada are:

Gates of Olympus (Pragmatic Play)

Book of Dead (Play’n GO)

Big Bass Bonanza (Pragmatic Play)

Starburst (NetEnt)

Cleopatra (IGT)

Mega Moolah (Games Global)

Sweet Bonanza (Pragmatic Play)

9 Masks of Fire (Gameburger Studios)

Buffalo King Megaways (Pragmatic Play)

Gold Blitz (Fortune Factory Studios)

Book of 99 (Relax Gaming)

Blood Suckers (NetEnt)

Mega Joker (NetEnt)

Gonzo’s Quest (NetEnt)

Age of the Gods (Playtech)

Thunderstruck II (Microgaming)

Immortal Romance (Microgaming)

Legacy of Dead (Play’n GO)

100x Ra (Lightning Box)

To learn more about the new games launched by RoboCat in Canada, visit the official website.

RoboCat’s New Brand Goals Involve Being Recognized as the Online Casino with the Best Bonuses

RoboCat has expressed their wish for Canadian players to recognize and recommend it as the new online casino with the best bonuses and promotions, since it is a strong selling point for attracting and on-boarding new players, as well as strengthening the relationships with existing customers.

RoboCat has launched new promotions in addition to their renovated welcome bonus, which include a 50 free spins reload bonus, reload bonuses, 10-15% cashback and free cash rewards for active players, offering new and existing players a new type of online gambling experience.

In addition, RoboCat has revealed they have reduced the rollover requirements for all of their new bonuses and promotions, making it easier for players to turn the bonus money into real cash they can cash out without restrictions.

Therefore, the company has expressed how the introduction of these new bonuses and promotions contributes towards improving the perception of their brand in the Canadian market, as their goal is to position themselves amongst the top 10 online casinos in Canada, which has become one of the most competitive industries in the iGaming world.

To learn more about RoboCat’s new promotions and bonuses, visit the official website.

RoboCat has also confirmed they are going to keep releasing new bonuses and promotions, as they believe it is one of the most powerful tools in their hands for capturing a bigger share of the Canadian online gambling industry.

RoboCat Launches New Website Interface and Structure

RoboCat has implemented a series of interface and accessibility upgrades designed to enhance the overall user experience across its platform. The redesigned layout offers a cleaner, more intuitive navigation structure and delivers improved responsiveness across all device types, including desktops, smartphones, and tablets.

These improvements enable players to locate games more efficiently, manage their accounts with greater ease, and enjoy uninterrupted gameplay. By prioritizing usability and cross-device accessibility, RoboCat continues to advance its goal of providing a seamless and inclusive online gaming environment for all Canadian players over 18 years old to enjoy.

These major upgrades focus on the gaming experience and UX provides easier access to all the sections of RoboCat in Canada, including the new games and new bonuses. Therefore, they all form part of the same strategy which aims at strengthening their brand in Canada in order to compete with the rising number of new online casinos entering the local market.

To learn more about the new UX upgrades introduced by RoboCat, visit the official website.

RoboCat Improves Payments Speed and Banking Experience

RoboCat has strengthened its payment infrastructure to deliver faster, more reliable deposit and withdrawal services for its users. Through new partnerships with leading payment providers and the integration of advanced transaction technology, the platform now supports instant deposits and significantly faster withdrawals. These improvements reduce wait times and improve transparency across all financial interactions. With broader payment method support and a simplified user interface, RoboCat is focused on creating a smooth, secure, and efficient banking experience that meets the expectations of today’s online casino players.

RoboCat has also revealed it is one of their goals for Canadian players to associate their brand with easy, fast and seamless payouts, which is one of the main features an online casino can offer in the modern context of online gambling.

Therefore, new and existing users can now enjoy the instant deposits and faster withdrawals provided by RoboCat, which support a more immersive and exciting online gambling experience.

To learn more about RoboCat’s new deposit and payouts solutions, visit the official website.

All the upgrades – new games, new bonuses, faster payouts and a new interface for a UX — are available now, giving access to all players instantly.

About RoboCat Casino

RoboCat is a newly launched online casino in Canada offering an extensive catalogue of over 8,000 games, along with a range of promotions including free spins, deposit bonuses, and cashback rewards. With fast payouts, full mobile compatibility, and dedicated customer support, RoboCat is designed to deliver a seamless and engaging online gaming experience for players across the country.

Disclaimer and Affiliate Disclosure

The information contained in this article is for general informational purposes only. While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy and timeliness of the content, no guarantees are made as to its completeness or correctness. The article may contain typographical errors or factual inaccuracies, and readers are advised to independently verify all promotional details, bonus terms, game availability, and other information by visiting the official RoboCat Casino website or contacting their support team directly.

This content does not constitute legal, financial, or professional advice. Any decisions made based on the information herein are at the sole discretion and risk of the reader. Online gambling is subject to local laws and regulations; users are solely responsible for ensuring that they are in compliance with applicable laws in their jurisdiction before participating in any online gaming activities. This article is intended strictly for individuals aged 18 years or older (or the legal age in their jurisdiction, if higher).

The publisher of this content may receive financial compensation or other forms of consideration from RoboCat Casino or affiliated marketing partners through referral links or promotional arrangements. This includes but is not limited to commissions earned from sign-ups, deposits, or other actions taken by users who engage with RoboCat Casino through links or banners included in this article.

All statements regarding product features, performance, bonuses, or offers are made by RoboCat Casino and have not been independently verified by the publisher. The publisher, its partners, and all syndication channels make no representations or warranties regarding the legitimacy, reliability, or expected outcomes of using RoboCat Casino services. No liability is assumed by the publisher or its syndication partners for any loss or damages incurred in connection with the use of the featured services.

This content is sponsored and may contain marketing language or promotional claims. Readers are encouraged to perform their own research and exercise due diligence before registering or transacting with any online casino.

For the latest information on bonuses, terms and conditions, or available games, please refer to the official RoboCat Casino website.