Pan American Energy Closes Debt Settlement Transactions

CALGARY, Alberta, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG | FRA: SS60) (“Pan American” or the “Company”) announces, further to its news release of May 29, 2024, that it has issued, 205,841 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Settlement Shares”), at a deemed value of $0.20 per Settlement Share, in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding debt to certain creditors of the Company in the aggregate amount of $441,168.50 (the “Debt Settlement Transactions”).

All securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement Transactions are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on October 7, 2025, being the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (FSE: SS60) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company has executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources pursuant to which it has acquired a 75% interest in the Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario. The Company can earn an additional 15% interest in Big Mack, for a total of 90% interest.

To register for investor updates, please visit https://panam-energy.com.

