Healthletic, a U.S.-based nutritional supplement company dedicated to research-informed formulation, today announced it has surpassed 33,500 international customers. The company attributes this momentum to a commitment to transparency, scientific sourcing, and a growing portfolio of products developed around emerging compounds—including formulation research involving methylene blue.

With over 230 published studies reviewed during its product development process, Healthletic is exploring science-backed applications of lesser-known ingredients, such as methylene blue, in accordance with current regulatory and safety frameworks. These efforts are part of the company’s broader mission to align wellness innovations with credible, published research rather than marketing-driven trends.

“We focus on formulating with integrity and evidence,” said a Healthletic company representative. “Our interest in compounds like methylene blue is driven by peer-reviewed research and evaluated within a responsible, evolving framework for nutritional science.”

Healthletic’s internal process includes comprehensive literature reviews, raw material verification, and third-party testing procedures. This method ensures consistency across formulations while fostering trust with health-conscious consumers seeking more transparent alternatives.

By developing products under U.S. regulatory oversight and emphasizing ingredient traceability, the company has expanded responsibly into select international markets. Healthletic’s pipeline includes new formulations inspired by recent advancements in nutritional biochemistry, including further exploratory research into mitochondrial and cellular support pathways where compounds such as methylene blue are currently under study.

