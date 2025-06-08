SkyCrest Capital Announces Completion of SAX-iCore Upgrade for AI Trading System SkyAlpha X, Secures $150 Million in Institutional Orders

Denver, UT, June 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyCrest Capital officially announced today that its core AI trading system, SkyAlpha X, has successfully completed a comprehensive upgrade to its third-generation architecture, launching the institutional-grade version SAX-iCore (SkyAlpha X Institutional Core). This upgrade marks SkyAlpha X’s entry into a new era that balances high-frequency trading, cross-market arbitrage, and structured asset management, quickly drawing significant attention from international markets.









According to SkyCrest Capital's technical and business teams, SAX-iCore has so far secured procurement intentions and signed orders from global hedge funds, quantitative institutions, and crypto-financial platforms, totaling $150 million. These include:



• A cross-asset hedge fund based in New York managing over $4.5 billion in assets, which has formally signed an integration agreement to deploy SAX-iCore for strategy automation in the U.S. equities and ETF options markets.



• A digital asset market maker in Singapore, which has embedded SAX-iCore as the core execution module in its DEX liquidity engine, mainly for perpetual contract arbitrage and volatility trading.



• An asset management firm in London that has signed a cooperation agreement for the AI-driven options volatility detection module, planning to integrate SAX-iCore into its global macro hedge strategies.



Key highlights of the upgrade include:



• Structured Volatility Engine (SVE): Detects breakout windows hidden within intraday price behavior, adaptable to index futures, tech stocks, and cryptocurrencies.



• Cross-Market Signal Coordination System: Enables strategic integration across U.S. equities, crypto, and options markets for trend capture, volatility arbitrage, and macro alerts.



• Smart Capital Flow Radar (SCF-Radar): Tracks institutional build-up and withdrawal paths to construct real-time capital behavior maps, enhancing trend confirmation efficiency.



• Options Anomaly Volatility Alert Module: Combines implied volatility shifts with Gamma risk identification to significantly improve strategic responsiveness and defense ahead of market events.









Dr. Ross, Founder and Chief Science Officer of SkyCrest Capital, stated:



"SAX-iCore is not a mere upgrade of a traditional trading system, but a deep response to the increasingly interconnected multi-market environment. We've made breakthroughs not only at the algorithmic level but also ensured the system evolves in sync with real-world trading structures-this enables us to provide institutional investors with faster, more penetrative strategic decision engines amid globally intensifying asset volatility."



Since its initial launch in 2021, SkyAlpha X has delivered structured trading insights for stocks, futures, options, and crypto assets to SkyCrest's strategy teams and institutional partners. As the flagship module of the platform's 3.0 phase, SAX-iCore will serve as the core infrastructure for high-frequency trading, global asset allocation, and AI-driven execution system integration.



SkyCrest Capital is currently offering early access to SAX-iCore for select strategic partners and is opening a whitelist application process for high-net-worth clients to access strategic modules. Retail-focused modules and tiered signal services for high-frequency trading are planned for phased rollout.



