Where the Sea Meets the Skin: Shapellx Unveils Innovative New OceanHug™ Collection Made from Oyster Shells

ORLANDO, Fla., June 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapellx , a leading women's shapewear brand, proudly announces the launch of OceanHug™ - a seamless women’s wear collection of intimates, outerwear, and shapewear pieces crafted with a first-of-its-kind fabric made from recycled oyster shells. The new sustainable, ocean-inspired collection enhances body contours while delivering the perfect balance of style, comfort, and sustainability.

Every year, millions of pounds of oyster shells are discarded, eventually ending up in landfills. Shapellx believes that beauty should never come at the expense of the environment. Every OceanHug™ piece gives new purpose to 33 recycled oyster shells, integrating them into ethically produced, performance-driven fabrics. By turning marine waste into innovation, the collection represents a fresh take on circular fashion by finding a second life for shells that promotes innovation while reducing use of virgin materials.

"As sustainability becomes a top priority for both brands and consumers, Shapellx is proud to lead with innovative materials like oyster protein that combine environmental responsibility with performance-enhancing benefits," said Shane Shi, Vice President of Shapellx. "We’re committed to delivering more sustainable alternatives without compromising on quality or comfort. OceanHug™ is just the beginning.”

The lightweight yet form-fitting OceanHug™ yarn is engineered with breathable, moisture-wicking properties, feeling silky, cool, and comfortable to the touch. The fabric uniquely incorporates collagen peptides and oyster protein fiber, rich in amino acids and trace elements, which can help to nourish the skin and strengthen its barrier. OceanHug™ also offers antibacterial properties, reducing harmful bacteria growth by 2.56%, and is specially processed to be free from irritating chemicals, making it an excellent choice for those with sensitive skin.

The new lineup, built with shapewear materials to hug and comfortably embrace the body, comes in soft hues of baby blue, lavender pink, oyster white, and more. The collection includes the following products:

OceanHug™ Oyster Reborn Smoothing Bodysuit The delicate lace cup edges expand the coverage around the bust, enhancing the natural bust shape and curve. The waist and abdomen shaping works to tighten and smooth targeted areas for a comfortable, sculpted silhouette. Retails for $54 and is available in sizes S-XXL and colors black, brown, baby blue, oyster white, lavender pink and bright red.

OceanHug™ Oyster Reborn T-Shirt Bra The OceanHug ™ Seamless Bra is made with high-elasticity yarn and butter-soft fabric for an ultimate comfort experience. The fixed one-piece cup design reduces the risk of cup-shifting for a supportive fit. The back closure is 7cm wide, compared to the traditional 3.5cm, providing better wraparound coverage and enhanced smoothing. Retails for $49 and is available in sizes S-3XL and colors black, brown, baby blue, oyster white, beige and lavender pink.

OceanHug™ Oyster Reborn Smoothing Brief The briefs feature a mid-waist, hip-hugging seamless design for stable coverage, preventing unwanted digging and squeezing while delivering stretch to fit perfectly on all body types. Made from skin-friendly, soft modal fabric, it provides a gentle and refreshing touch on the skin. Retails for $9 and is available in sizes S-3XL and colors black, brown, baby blue, oyster white, beige and lavender pink.

OceanHug™ Oyster Reborn Smoothing Cami The V-neckline highlights the collarbone, creating a feminine, flattering look. The built-in 3D molded cups comfortably lift and shape the bust for all-day support. It features an anti-slip grip at the bottom hem to prevent rolling and ensure a smooth, stable fit. The compression fabric around the waist and abdomen smooths the area and provides comfortable shaping. Retails for $49 and is available in sizes S-XXL and colors black, brown, baby blue, oyster white, beige and lavender pink.





To celebrate both the OceanHug™ launch and World Ocean Day on June 8, Shapellx hosted a pop-up event in NoHo, New York. Attendees were able to experience the OceanHug™ fabric firsthand and received a special gift.

Designed to suit your everyday life and standout moments, Shapellx’s new OceanHug™ collection is available to purchase at https://www.shapellx.com/pages/oceanhug-collection . To learn more about the collection and keep up with the brand, follow along on Instagram and TikTok .

About Shapellx

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand built on cutting-edge shaping technology and refined design aesthetics. Through premium international retailers such as Nordstrom and its own online platform, Shapellx connects with women who value both quality and style. The brand is dedicated to meeting the dual needs of fashion expression and body contouring in everyday wear, empowering women to radiate confidence from the inside out.

