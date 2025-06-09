Meet What’s New with Florida’s Historic Coast’s New Amenities

St. Augustine, FL, June 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida’s Historic Coast is the place to stay and play this summer and into the Fall with tons of new amenities and adventures to elevate any trip.

New Places to Stay

Now under construction, the AC Hotel St. Augustine by Marriott, situated on the San Sebastian River in St. Augustine’s Historic District, is bringing a thoughtful perspective on luxury. Slated to open this fall, the new space features 142 guest rooms, 1,500 square feet of meeting space, a lounge serving cocktails and a curated menu, the latest in integrated technology, and a 65-slip marina.

Nestled in the heart of St. Augustine's historic district, guests at Yalhalla at Griffin Estate, a meticulously restored rental property offers a blend of modern comfort and old-world elegance, featuring a private pool, spa and fire pit, pool table, bar, 4 king suites, and more. Yallaha at Griffin Estate is perfect as a destination for wedding parties and large families looking for luxury enjoy easy access to iconic landmarks, vibrant dining, and shopping.

Fresh Bites

Ragga Surf Cafe has brought its laid-back beach vibe to the San Sebastian Riverfront on Riberia Street. It has fresh, scratch-made breakfast and lunch specialties served alongside specialty coffee drinks. The Floridian, a pioneer in St. Augustine’s farm-to-table movement, will lose its doors in the Historic District to bring two new wild ideas to life: Bea’s Fine Foods + All Day Café and Jefe’s Fish Wagon. Both will be located on Anastasia Blvd. and are set to open Summer of 2025. Bea’s Fine Food + All Day Café is named after co-owner/chef Genie McNally’s grandmother, Bea's will be a fun, fresh, and inventive take on some of her favorite things. Jefe's Fish Wagon will feature fully customizable burritos and sandwiches served up from the brand-new food truck.

Castillo Craft Bar + Kitchen is now home to Executive Chef Donald “Don” Green, whose extensive banquet experience will elevate the Renaissance St. Augustine Historic Downtown’s event and meeting spaces. Meehan’s Irish Pub + Seafood House announced that homegrown Chef Corey Brown will helm the traditional Irish scratch kitchen. Lynda’s at the Ocean Club Restaurant, part of the newly renovated Ponte Vedra Ocean Club, hired Chef Luis Abbey, previously at the Westin Resort in Jekyll Island, GA.

Michael’s is now open in its new coastal location at the Hyatt Place Vilano Beach, where Chef Michael Lugo continues serving his inspired fare, paired with an award-winning wine list. Two new spaces opened in Historic Downtown St. Augustine: Saint and The French Pantry. Saint offers Italian fine dining with a beautiful courtyard and open-air balcony seating right on the bayfront. Recently opened on 36 Granda Collective concepts, featuring The French Pantry, serving French-inspired baked goods and heartier fare, along with Little Miss Ha, La Petite Kitchen, and Cache Cache. Each brings a unique perspective to the shared culinary experience.

In nearby Hastings, the Hastings Coffee Company has become the place for coffee and community where guests gather and chat over espresso drinks, hand-poured coffees, and locally sourced treats.

Explore and Play

St. Augustine’s Florida Water Tours is welcoming a new boat to its fleet. “Great Blue Heron” will be ready to help passengers discover the real Florida this summer, with ecotours, sunset cruises, wine tastings, and more. Rated for 49 passengers, the family-owned and operated outfit can now accommodate 109 passengers between its three boats. I n Ponte Vedra, TPC Sawgrass has promoted Matt Borocz to General Manager of the expansive Ponte Vedra property, which hosts the international THE PLAYERS Championship and encompasses two world-class golf courses, NINETEEN restaurant, and over 13,000 square feet of banquet and meeting space.

The settlement of Garcia Real de Santa Theresa de Mose, now referred to as Fort Mose Historic State Park, was established in 1738 as the first free black settlement in the United States and was inhabited by former slaves, who escaped through the original Underground Railroad, which flowed from Georgia and the Carolinas to Spanish St. Augustine. Fort Mose Historic State Park serves as a historical and cultural destination and features a newly opened reconstruction of the fort structure, and after 30 years of work, Fort Mose has once again become a tangible structure. The replica fort, new centerpiece of the park opened in May 2025, and was constructed at a cost of $3 million, raised through grants, donations, and fundraising events like the annual Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series. Fort Mose is open Thursday through Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with guided tours of the new fort are at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Concerts at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre just got way cooler, with the addition of The Amp Shop and Box Office, offering exclusive Amphitheatre-branded apparel, collectibles, and in-person concert ticket sales to avoid online ticketing fees. The expansion also includes The Kookaburra Coffee Outpost, a full-service coffee shop offering a comprehensive menu of coffee, espresso, house-made baked goods, and retail coffee products.

August 1, 2025 will mark the reopening of the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, an indoor live music venue that has undergone an extensive renovation designed to elevate the listener experience. The Hall is hitting the ground running with a full slate of performances, including Dan Tyminski Band, Sister Hazel, and Melissa Etheridge. Tickets for the summer/fall line-up of performers are now on sale.

The rural community of Hastings has added a new piece to its growing public art collection with a mural by Kelsey Montague. Secured through the St. Johns Cultural Council’s Art in Public Spaces grant program the artwork celebrates the area’s rich farming heritage with vibrant imagery of local crops, native wildlife, and an interactive vegetable cart pulled by a real bicycle. And, St. Johns County’s multigenerational Treaty Park is now home to 12 new pickleball courts, bringing the total to 20 courts, making it the perfect location for some friendly competition.

Flights

Getting here is easier with new flight options. Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) now offers nonstop flights to New Castle, Delaware, through Avelo; a route to Austin, Texas, courtesy of Delta Airlines; and Allegiant started direct service to JAX from Des Moines, Iowa, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Akron-Canton, Ohio. Arajet is expanding into the Orlando market with new nonstop service between Orlando Sanford International Airport and Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Republic. In addition to their existing service at JAX, Breeze Airways will begin service between Daytona Beach International Airport and Akron-Canton, Ohio, as well as Ocean City, Maryland, this fall.

Coming with a group or looking for a meeting spot that strikes a balance between work and play? Be sure to download the new Group Travel Guide, the penultimate tool for planning meetings and group events.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach: and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; @ViajaStAugustine, Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine, and Facebook.com/ViajaStAugustine and Twitter @FlHistoricCoast

# # #

Attachments