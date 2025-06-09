Biogas Industry Outlook, Key Trends and Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Production Shows 19% Growth: Can It Quadruple by 2030?

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biogas Outlook, Trends and Key Players - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global biogas and biomethane outlook and trends, breakdown of biogas demand by sector and country, breakdown by biomethane demand by sector, analysis of feedstock energy potential and GHG abatement potential, breakdown of biogas production by country and by feedstock type, overview of biogas plants currently under construction, breakdown of implemented biogas policies by country, analysis of deal activity relating to biogas by quarter and country, breakdown of key players exploring and/or investing in biogas.

Humans, directly or indirectly, contribute to the generation of over 105 billion tonnes of organic waste globally each year, all of which produce methane and other greenhouse gases directly into the atmosphere during their decomposition.

98% of that waste goes untreated and unrecycled, presenting an opportunity to leverage biogas technologies to convert these wastes into clean energy.

However, these technologies are not without their challenges. High capital costs, especially for large-scale biogas plants, a lack of sustainable feedstock availability, policy and regulatory uncertainty, and limited supporting infrastructure are all impacting the commercial viability of biogas.

Biogas and biomethane are renewable energy technologies produced from the anaerobic digestion process. This process of converting waste to energy promotes circular economies, energy independence, food security and sustainable agriculture.

The market outlook for biogas shows some growth. According to the World Biogas Association, between 2017 and 2022, the biogas sector experienced a growth rate of 19%. The production was concentrated in the European, American, Chinese and Indian markets, with Europe responsible for around half of this production.

However, to meet the IEA's 2030 NZE Scenario targets, this pace of growth will need to nearly quadruple. To achieve this target, countries must increase their biogas ambitions and resolve its implementation challenges. Governments and governing bodies must ensure coordinated policy-making across agriculture, waste management, energy and transport to deliver an integrated approach to developing biogas.

Key Highlights

According to the World Biogas Association, between 2017 and 2022, the biogas sector experienced a growth rate of 19%, reaching 445TWh in 2022.

In 2018, almost two-thirds of biogas production was demanded to generate electricity and heat. Only 9% was demanded to upgrade to biomethane.

The potential to generate energy from currently available major feedstocks is around 12,000TWh. According to the WBA, this energy is enough to meet around 6-9% of the world's primary energy consumption.

According to the IEA, compared with 2017-2022, global biogas production growth is expected to accelerate over the 2023-2028 period, with a CAGR of 5%.

There are 127 biogas projects under construction, with the majority being held in the planning stage (53).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction to biogas and biomethane technologies

Technology Introduction

Benefits of biogas and biomethane

Biogas industry challenges that pose a barrier to development

Biogas and biomethane market outlook

Global biogas production vs 2030 NZE Scenario

Outlook for biogas and biomethane to 2040

Analysis of sector demand for biogas and biomethane in the STEPS and SDS

Feedstock potential for biogas production

Analysis of biogas technologies

Region and country biogas outlook

Sector demand for biogas by country or region

Global historical and forecast production for biogas

Analysis of biogas project construction trends

Biogas feedstock outlook by country and region

Biogas policy outlook

Key biogases players: company and deal analysis

Biogas deal activity summary

Key players interested in biogases

European biogas case studies

Rest of world biogas case studies

Key Data

European biogas policy outlook

Rest of world biogas policy outlook

Global historical and forecast production for biogases and net zero emissions scenario target for 2030

Breakdown of global bioenergy demand in STEPS and SDS 2018-2040

Global biogas demand by sector in STEP and SD scenarios 2018-2040

Global biomethane demand by sector in STEP and SD scenarios 2018-2040

Potential energy generation from various feedstocks

Potential GHG abatement from various feedstocks

Average costs of commercial scale biogas production technologies per unit of energy produced 2018

Demand for biogases by country/region and sector main cases 2023-2030

Global historical and forecasted production of biogases by region/country 2018-2028

Count of biogas projects under construction by country as of April 2025

Project stages for biogas plants under construction by region as of April 2025

Biogas project value by project stage and region as of April 2025

Biogas production by region and by feedstock type 2018

Production potential for biogas or biomethane by feedstock source 2018

Biogas deal trends Q1 2022-Q2 2025

Distribution of biogas deals by country 2022-2025

Number of biogas mentions within company filings Q1 2024-Q1 2025

