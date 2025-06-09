Propylene Industry Outlook Report 2025: Capacity to Grow by More than 30% to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Propylene Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global propylene capacity is poised to grow considerably by more than 30% during 2024 to 2030. Asia is set to dominate this growth due to heavy demand for propylene and its derivative chemicals from various sectors such as construction, packaging, fuel, and refrigeration. A total capacity of 32.79 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) is likely to be added by 2030 in Asia, with China and India being central to the capacity expansion in the region.



Scope

Global propylene capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030

Propylene planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region, and key countries

Key details of the propylene plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Key Highlights

Global Propylene Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Propylene Industry, Capacity Contributions by Key Feedstocks

Global Propylene Industry, Feedstock Capacity Contributions by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Propylene Additions

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Propylene Plants by Region

New Projects Announcements

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Propylene Plants

02. Global Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Global Propylene Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Global Propylene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024

Propylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

Propylene Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

03. Global Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company

Global Propylene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024

Global Propylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

04. Propylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia

Propylene Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Propylene Projects in Asia

05. Propylene Capacity Outlook in the Middle East

Propylene Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Propylene Projects in the Middle East

06. Propylene Capacity Outlook in Africa

Propylene Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Propylene Projects in Africa

07. Propylene Capacity Outlook in FSU

Propylene Capacity in FSU by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Propylene Projects in FSU by Country

08. Propylene Capacity Outlook in North America

Propylene Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Propylene Projects in North America

09. Propylene Capacity Outlook in Europe

Propylene Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Propylene Projects in FSU by Country

10. Propylene Capacity Outlook in Other Regions

Propylene Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030

Propylene Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2020-2030

11. Appendix

