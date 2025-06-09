3D Printing Market Intelligence Report 2025: Expected to Surge from a $25B Market in 2024 to $74B by 2030 While Facing Challenges Amid Economic Uncertainties

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: 3D Printing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2024, the 3D printing or additive manufacturing (AM) market was worth $25 billion, according to the analyst forecasts. By 2030, 3D printing will be a $74 billion industry, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% between 2024 and 2030.
This report looks at the current 3D printing market as the industry tries to move from prototyping to mass manufacturing. It examines the latest technology, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends, 3D printing leaders and upcoming innovators, and what the industry will look like in the next five years.
The industry no longer needs to prove that 3D printing works; it must now establish its place in the manufacturing mix. The services segment of the industry will deliver the fastest growth as industry leaders expand their rapid prototyping and on-demand manufacturing services. Software will also be an important growth sector as companies accelerate their adoption of workflow automation tools. Automation enables companies to reduce the time and cost of the production cycle and improves the quality and repeatability of 3D-printed parts.
Global economic and geopolitical uncertainty has hit everyone's pockets, from consumers to corporations and investors. The 3D printing market is no different. In 2024, the industry experienced several bankruptcies, public delistings, and workforce layoffs. The 3D printing industry will continue to grow in the coming years. However, the transition to mass manufacturing will take longer as capital investments remain low and operating costs increase. The industrial 3D printing market will suffer the most, as it requires investment into current technologies to flourish.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand 3D printing's position in the overall manufacturing industry. Identify the benefits of 3D printing compared to traditional manufacturing methods. Learn the strengths and weaknesses of different 3D printing companies. Assess how the global macroeconomic outlook is impacting the 3D printing market.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Technology Briefing
- Trends
- Industry Analysis
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Thematic Research Methodology
Competitive Landscape
- 3D Control Systems
- 3D People
- 3D Systems
- 3DGBIRE
- 3DQue
- 3YourMind
- Additive Assurance
- AddUp
- Alstom
- AMFG
- AM-Flow
- AMT PostPro
- Ansys
- Arkema
- Aspect Biosystems
- Authentise
- Autodesk
- Bambu Lab
- Basetti (3D Trust)
- BASF
- BICO
- BIO INX
- Bright Laser Tech
- Carbon
- Cellbricks Therapeutics
- CollPlant
- Craftcloud
- Creality
- Cyfuse Biomedical
- Dassault Systemes
- Deloitte
- DyeMansion
- Dyndrite
- Elegoo
- Enovik
- EOS
- Eplus3D
- EY
- Farsoon Technologies
- Flashforge
- Fluicell
- Foldink
- Formlabs
- GE Aerospace (Colibrium Additive)
- GKN
- Gpainnova (DLyte)
- Graphite
- Henkel
- Hoganas
- HP
- Humabiologics
- iMaterialise
- Kongsberg Ferrotech
- Lumafield
- Lynxter
- MakeXYZ
- Markforged
- Materialise
- MedPrin Biotech
- Metalizz
- Nano Dimension
- Nikon (SLM Solutions)
- Onshape
- Optomec
- Oqton
- Organovo
- PostProcess
- Prellis Biologics
- Print&Go
- PrintBio
- Proto Labs
- Prusa Research
- PTC
- Quill Vogue
- Raise3D
- Regemat 3D
- RegenHU
- Regenovo Biotech
- Renfe
- Renishaw
- Rhinoceros
- RoosterBio
- Rosler (AM Solutions)
- Rousselot
- Sandvik
- Shapeways
- Siemens
- Solukon
- Stratasys
- Treatstock
- Trilantic (Quickparts)
- Trimble
- TurboCAD
- UltiMaker
- UnionTech
- Velo3D
- Viscofan Bioengineering
- Voxeljet
- Xometry
- Zortrax
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4k8btu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.