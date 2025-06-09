European Retail Quarterly Review Report Q1 2025 - Germany Runs Over €700 Billion in Sales for 2024, Poland's Home Sector Sees Growth Surge, Opportunities Arise in Bulgaria's Clothing & Footwear Market

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quarterly European Retail Review: Q1 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European retail market is estimated to have grown less than 5% in 2024. Between 2024 and 2029, we estimate the European retail market will grow at a CAGR of 4.1%, slower than the CAGR achieved between 2019 and 2024. Germany led Europe's total market growth in 2024, generating upwards of €700billion in sales, driven by its mature online market with efficient logistics.
Understand what is driving sales in Europe by sector and country, the impact of the economy on consumers' purchases and updates on retailers' corporate filings and strategy news in Q1 2025.
Scope
- Health & beauty set to retain lead as fastest growing sector in the European retail market.
- Food & grocery share will continue to grow in the forecast period, driven by its essential nature
- A less-developed clothing & footwear market in Bulgaria presents opportunities for international retailers to expand their presence
- Germany's electricals market will be driven by robust performance in home appliances and consumer electronics
- Poland's home sector growth in 2024 underscores its emerging dominance, fueled by rising consumer confidence and heightened housing investment
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the key trends in the European market across a range of sectors and how you can adapt to them
- Access key data on how retailers are expanding offline channels and new strategy updates to better target campaigns
- Use our analysis of Europe's key sectors to identify the opportunities for growth at a country level
Key Topics Covered:
- Market
- Macro-Economic Environment
- Trading Updates
- Retailer news
- Contacts
Key Data
- Retail Sales by Continent, CAGR 2024-2029
- European retail market size (€bn), 2019-2029e
- European retail market size (€bn), and share of European retail market by country, 2024e
- Top five highest and bottom five lowest value growth and CAGRs by country, 2024e-2029e
- CAGR (%) by European country, 2024e-2029e
- European Sector Share, 2024e, 2025e & 2029e
- Clothing & footwear market, by European country (€bn), 2024e and CAGR 2024-2029e (%)
- Top 10 countries by clothing & footwear sector annual growth (%) 2024e
- Electrical market, by European country (€bn), 2024e and CAGR 2024-2029e (%)
- Top 10 countries by electricals sector annual growth (%) 2024e
- Food & grocery market, by European country (€bn), 2024e and CAGR 2024-2029e (%)
- Top 10 countries by food & grocery sector annual growth (%) 2024e
- Health & beauty market, by European country (€bn), 2024e and CAGR 2024-2029e (%)
- Top 10 countries by health & beauty sector annual growth (%) 2024e
- Home market, by European country (€bn), 2024e and CAGR 2024-2029e (%)
- Top 10 countries by home sector annual growth (%) 2024e
- Other market, by European country (€bn), 2024e and CAGR 2024-2029e (%)
- Top 10 countries by other sector annual growth (%) 2024e
- European online penetration (%), 2019-2029e
- Top five highest online penetration by country (%), 2024e
- Bottom five lowest online penetration by country (%), 2024e
- Consumer price inflation by country, 2024 & 2025e
- Real GDP annual growth rate (%), 2025e
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Adidas
- Ahold Delhaize
- Amazon
- Biedronka
- Carrefour
- Company Shop
- Douglas
- Ferragamo
- H&M
- IKEA
- Inditex
- Kering
- Lidl
- Mango
- Nike
- Primark
- S Group
- Tesco
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpet8l
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.