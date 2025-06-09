Employee Benefits in Ireland 2025: Comprehensive Study Highlights Key State and Private Benefits for Irish Workers

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employee Benefits in Ireland 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information, and insights of the employee benefits in Ireland, including an overview of the state and compulsory benefits in Ireland, detailed information about the private benefits in Ireland, insights on various central institutions responsible for the administration of the different branches of social security and the regulatory framework of the employee benefits in Ireland.



The Irish social security system covers company employees, self-employed individuals, the unemployed, people with less than minimum resources, and dependent family members of deceased employees. The Irish social welfare system is divided into social insurance payments, means-tested payments, and universal payments. The payment of social insurance is mandatory; both employers and employees must contribute Pay-Related Social Insurance (PRSI) contributions to the Social Insurance Fund.

Self-employed persons pay Class S social insurance contributions directly to the Revenue Commissioners, although these are not required to be paid after the age of 66. A range of state benefits is available for Irish residents, which are subject to several conditions other than social insurance contribution requirements. Companies across the country also provide customized private benefits to their employees as a supplement to state benefits.



Key Highlights

The Minimum Notice and Terms of Employment Act 1973, the Organization of Working Time Act 1997, the Payment of Wages Act 1991, and the Maternity Protection Act 1994 are responsible for the functioning of the overall social security system.

A person's national insurance contribution is determined based on their income.

An insured person who is unemployed or unable to work and whose benefits have been exhausted is entitled to a credited contribution.

Employers offer voluntary retirement benefits via voluntary occupational DC pension plans, which are prevalent in the country, such as Personal Retirement Savings Accounts (PRSAs), Retirement Annuity Contracts (RACs), Approved Retirement Funds (ARFs), and Personal Retirement Bonds (PRBs).

This report provides a detailed analysis of employee benefits in Ireland:

It offers a detailed analysis of the key government-sponsored employee benefits, along with private benefits

It covers an exhaustive list of employee benefits, including retirement benefits, death in service, long-term disability benefits, medical benefits, workmen's compensation insurance, maternity and paternity benefits, family benefits, unemployment benefits, long-term care benefits, minimum resource benefits, leaves and holidays, and private benefits

It highlights the economic and regulatory situations relating to employee benefits in Ireland

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Country Statistics



4. Overview of Employee Benefits in Ireland



5. Regulations



6. State and Compulsory Benefits

6.1 Retirement Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.2 Death in Service

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.3 Long-Term Disability Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.4 Short-Term Sickness Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.5 Medical Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.6 Workers' Compensation insurance

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.7 Maternity and Paternity Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.8 Other Benefits

Family Benefits

Unemployment benefits

Long-Term Care Benefits

Minimum Resources Benefits

Leaves and Holidays

7. Private Benefits

7.1 Retirement Benefits

7.2 Death Benefits

7.3 Disability Benefits

7.4 Medical Benefits

7.5 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Benefits

7.6 Other Benefits



