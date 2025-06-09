Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Industry Research 2025-2035: Expansion of Simulated Training Environments Presents Growth Opportunities

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2025, the Chemical, Biological, Radiological & Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Market's global revenue is poised to exceed US$20 billion. A leading market analysis predicts robust growth through 2035, illuminating key players' capabilities and commercial prospects. This comprehensive report is essential for companies seeking to uncover new revenue streams and expand into diverse markets.

The escalating need for real-time threat detection is fueling innovation in CBRN technology. Advances in sensor miniaturization, AI-driven analytics, and autonomous systems are paving the way for compact, efficient detection devices. In June 2025, the Joint Programme Executive Office for CBRN Defence, in collaboration with Smiths Detection, introduced the Aerosol Vapor Chemical Agent Detector (AVCAD), designed for seamless integration with naval and military platforms.

Similarly, in July 2023, Draper launched CBRN hazard capabilities for small unmanned aerial vehicles (sUAVs). These innovations enable military forces to evaluate hazardous environments remotely, enhancing operational safety for defense personnel and industrial security teams.

Nevertheless, the CBRN market faces challenges such as high costs and budget constraints, which impact adoption rates. For example, India's National Disaster Response Force inducted four Hazmat vehicles in August 2023, each costing approximately $8 million, underscoring the financial burdens involved. Developed markets, particularly in the U.S. and U.K., exhibit slowed growth due to saturation and a focus on system upgrades rather than new acquisitions.

However, emerging economies present new opportunities where CBRN preparedness is still in its nascent stages. Competition is propelling innovation, pushing companies to develop cost-effective, AI-integrated autonomous solutions.

The report addresses key questions such as the CBRN market's evolution, drivers and restraints, growth forecasts, and market shares by 2035. It provides extensive data, including 138 tables and 220 charts, drawing attention to lucrative industry areas for immediate targeting.

Discussions extend to military forces and homeland security as key end-users, covering segments like decontamination and detection systems. For detection systems, chemical, biological, and radiological systems are analyzed. Protection equipment including gas masks and chemical suits reflect the diverse needs across sectors.

Regional forecasts are provided for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. The report profiles leading companies such as Argon Electronics, Battelle, and Honeywell International, detailing their roles in the market's trajectory.

Overall, the report is a vital resource for stakeholders, offering revenue forecasts up to 2035 and insights into market dynamics, trends, and investment opportunities essential for strategic decision-making in the CBRN defence industry.





Key Topics Covered:

