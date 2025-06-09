FrontFundr Marks 10 Years of Democratizing Private Markets, Surpasses $285M in Capital Raised

TORONTO, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrontFundr, Canada’s leading equity crowdfunding platform, is celebrating a decade of impact, innovation, and community-driven capital. Since launching on May 29, 2015, the platform has processed over $285 million in investments from over 19,000 investors into 269 private market campaigns, transforming how Canadians invest—and who gets to participate.

In just ten years, FrontFundr has grown from a bold idea into a powerful engine for innovation, access, and financial inclusion. The platform now boasts a community of 56,000+ users, 30,000+ investments, and a track record that includes record-setting raises and high-profile exits.

“What started as an experiment in opening up capital markets has grown into a movement,” said Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder and CEO of FrontFundr. “Our journey reflects the evolution of private investing in Canada—more inclusive, more accessible, more transparent, and more aligned with the values of today’s investors.”

A Decade of Deal-Making and Milestones

Blossom Social, a social network for investors, broke the Canadian equity crowdfunding record in 2025 with a $1.93M raise in under 6 hours—surpassing its own 2024 record of $1.34M.

Sheringham Distillery, the award-winning spirits company behind Seaside Gin, raised $1.2M from over 800 investors, turning loyal fans into shareholders and expanding distribution across North America.

HEMPALTA, a Calgary-based cleantech company, closed a successful raise in 2022 and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2024, providing a liquidity event for early investors.

tiptap, the company behind touchless giving technology, raised on FrontFundr in both 2020 and 2023—scaling nationally and powering donation campaigns with organizations like the Salvation Army.

These standout campaigns represent a broader surge in momentum. In 2024 alone, FrontFundr facilitated $68.3M in capital across 66 campaigns, marking its strongest year to date.

A Broader Movement Toward Inclusive Investing

FrontFundr has seen meaningful shifts in investor demographics, with women now representing 26% of all investors and individuals in their 30s emerging as the most active group. This growing diversity reflects the platform’s mission to make private investing more accessible, inclusive, and representative of the wider population.

That same commitment extends to the companies raising capital on the platform. Thirty-four percent of the businesses in FrontFundr’s portfolio are led by underrepresented groups—including 19% founded or led by women.

Importantly, the model is delivering results: 87% of companies funded through FrontFundr remain active, with 13.7% having already achieved liquidity events—including notable 2024 exits from Hempalta and Liquid Wind.

Innovation That Scales With the Market

Over the past year, FrontFundr introduced a redesigned investment workflow, launched the FrontFundr Elite Circle for experienced investors, and partnered with leading U.S.-based platforms StartEngine, Republic, and WeFundr to give Canadians access to top-tier AI and tech opportunities south of the border. These improvements helped drive a 17% increase in average investment size and a 97% jump in new investors last year alone.

Celebrating a Decade—and Looking Ahead

To mark its 10-year milestone, FrontFundr will host a community celebration on Tuesday, June 10th at OneEleven in Toronto, featuring a fireside chat with CEO Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, investor panels, and a showcase of standout campaigns. The event brings together investors, founders, and ecosystem partners to reflect on the last decade—and toast to the next one.

“We’ve seen what’s possible when everyday people are invited to invest in the ideas they believe in,” said Trieste Reading, VP of Growth at FrontFundr. “Over the past decade, we’ve built more than a platform—we’ve built a movement. Now we’re scaling that vision across Canada and beyond, proving that inclusive capital is the future of investing.”

About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada’s leading private markets investing platform, empowering startups and growth-stage companies to raise capital from their biggest supporters—everyday Canadians. Since 2015, FrontFundr has enabled thousands of investors to access vetted investment opportunities in private companies, reshaping who gets to participate in building the future. Learn more at www.frontfundr.com .

Media Contact:

Trieste Reading

VP of Growth, FrontFundr

trieste@frontfundr.com

+1 (604) 910-5074