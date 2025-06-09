The Space Economy: Large Satellite Groups Merge to Challenge Starlink and Kuiper

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: The Space Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Space launches used to be rare, memorable events of global significance. Today, the launch of rockets carrying multiple satellites into orbit is increasingly commonplace. SpaceX alone launched 138 rockets in 2024.

The analyst estimates the space economy market was worth $421 billion in 2024 and will reach $511.2 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% over the five-year period.



Key Highlights



Space is no longer the sole domain of governments and incumbent aerospace and defense companies. Technological advances in manufacturing, propulsion, and the launch of rockets have made it much easier and less expensive to venture into space.

Those businesses that pursued emerging opportunities have gained a first-mover advantage. SpaceX was the first private company to launch a spacecraft into orbit and return it safely to Earth. Today, it charges clients $69.5 million per launch of the Falcon 9, its partially reusable medium-lift launch vehicle.

The sector has become incredibly competitive, with various start-ups developing similar concepts for cost-effective rockets and satellites to rival the aerospace giants. The large satellite groups continue to consolidate to compete with Starlink and the future Amazon Kuiper mega-constellations. Eutelsat and OneWeb merged in 2022, Viasat acquired Inmarsat in 2023, and SES acquired Intelsat in 2024. This market consolidation will continue.

Report Scope

The space economy can be broadly defined as the full range of activities that create value and benefits for humans while exploring, researching, understanding, managing, and using space.

Space is an extensive industry, and a vast number of companies are helping drive this new economy. From equipment manufacturers to space operations, applications, and services, these comprise many of the world's most technologically advanced and innovative organizations.

Understand the impact of the space economy theme. Access the latest data on the space economy theme across all sectors. Identify the leading technological advancements increasing investment into the space economy theme.

Understand what leading players are doing in the space economy theme.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Value Chain

Companies

Glossary

Company Coverage Includes:

AAC Clyde Space

Aalyria

Aerospace Corporation

Airbus

Allianz

Altius Space Machines

Amazon

ArianeGroup

Arturo.AI

Astra

Astranis

Astroforge

Astroscale

ATLAS

Atomos

Atrium

Avio

Axiom Space

Axipeter

BlackSky

Blue Orbit

Blue Origin

Boeing

Booz Allen

CACI

Canopius

CAPE Analytics

Capella Space

CAS Space

CASC

C-COM

China Starwin

ClearSpace

ClimateX

CNSA

Cobham

Comtec

Comtech EF Data

Contec

Copernicus

CyberOps

DARPA

Descartes Labs

DLA Piper

Energia

EOS Data Analytics

ESA

European Center for Space Law

Exolaunch

Exotrail

ExpanseInsure

EY

FAA

Fairmont

FCC

FieldFisher

Firefly Aerospace

GAIT Global

Galactic Energy

GalaxySpace

Gallagher

General Dynamics

Geospatial Insight

Gilat

Global Konet

Global Space Consulting

GOMspace

Groundcom.space

Hanwha Phasor

Hexagon

HFW

Hogan Lovells

Hon Hai

Hughes

Imfostellar

Impulse Space

Infostellar

Inmarsat

Intellion

Intelsat

Invictus

Iridium Communications

Isar Aerospace

Isotropic Systems

iSpace

ISRO

Jones Walker

KARI

Kongsberg (KSAT)

KPMG

Kymeta

L3Harris Technologies

LandSpace

Leaf Space

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Maana Electric

Marsh

Maxar Technologies

McKinsey

MDA

MDA (Canada)

Microsoft

Millbank

Moog

Munich Re

Nanoracks

Narda Miteq

NASA

NearSpace Launch

Northrop Grumman

OBH

Obruta

OneWeb

Orbex

Orbital Insights

PA Consulting

Parker Hannifin

Planet Labs

Preligens

Priamos

Reaction Engines

Redwire

Relativity Space

Rezatec

RHEA Group

Rikei

Rivada Space

Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA)

Rocket Lab

Roscosmos

RTX

Safran

Satcube

Satellogic

SEAKR Engineering

SES

Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada (Sierra Space)

Skyrora

Skywatch

Space Pioneer

Spaceflight

SpaceKnow

SpaceLink

SpaceTec Partners

SpaceX

Spire Global

ST Engineering

Swift Geospatial

Synspecctive

Synspective

Taranis

Telesat Communications

Telespazio

TerraMonitor

Tethers Unlimited

Thales Alenia Space

Thales Group

The Exploration Company

ThinKom

ThrustMe

TransAstra

Trimble

United Launch Alliance

US Air Force

Viasat

Virgin Galactic

XingWang

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9t90to

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.