The Indian Premier League (IPL) Report 2025: $1.21 Billion Domestic Media Revenue Projected

The report takes a deep dive into the franchise T20 competition in India. The report explores the broadcast rights linked to the competition and its participating teams. Specifically, it looks at the main media and sponsorship rights for the league, as well as the kit supplier and front-of-shirt partnerships across all 10 competing teams. The report also looks at the social media followings of these teams and the potential ticket revenue on offer throughout the season.

Key Highlights

The 2025 edition of the IPL is reported to generate $1.21 billion in domestic media revenue. Both Viacom18 and Star have agreed the broadcasting rights to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the Indian Subcontinent.

Viacom18, the pay-TV broadcaster, has also acquired the broadcasting rights across Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

2025 will see a change to the way the tournament can be streamed in India. Unlike previous years, JioCinema provided viewers with free IPL streaming, however 2025 will see the tournament streamed on the JioHotstar platform, which has formed after the merging of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

In 2025, Mumbai Indians are estimated to generate the most sponsorship revenue across the 10 IPL teams. With 37 agreed brand partnerships for the 2025 season, Mumbai Indians are estimated to generate an estimated $25.03 million in sponsorship revenue.

Dream11 have agreed to serve as the front-of-shirt sponsor for five of the 10 IPL teams throughout the 2025 edition of the tournament, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have agreed the largest kit-supplier deal in terms of annual value, being their partnership with PUMA. The agreement is valued at an approximate $700,000 per year.

The Chennai Super Kings are the most followed IPL franchise across Facebook, X and Instagram, with over 42 million social media followers. In terms of year-on-year increase from 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders have experienced the largest increase in social media followers across the three platforms, in terms of both volume and percentage.

The IPL is comfortably the most followed cricket franchise league across the three social media platforms, Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Instagram. In total, the IPL has reached 45.2 million followers across the three platforms.

Virat Kohli is comfortably the most followed player on Instagram in the 2025 edition of the IPL; Kohli is in fact the most followed cricketer on Instagram, globally.

The main aims of this report is to highlight commercial landscape across one of the biggest and most popular sports leagues in the world. The report breaks down these commercial partnerships by league and offers an extensive breakdown of the biggest deals for the competing teams.

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of the Indian Premier League 2025, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Company Coverage Includes:

PUMA

Six5Six

Skechers

playR India

Emsports

Wogn

T10 Sports

FanCode

Eithad Airways

Hero FinCorp

Dream11

Lauritz Knudsen

Luminous Power Technologies

Qatar Airways

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

Executive Summary

League Overview

2. IPL Media Landscape

Media Revenue

Boadcasters Breakdown

Case Study

3. IPL Sponsorship Landscape

Sponsorshop Portfolio

Annual Deal Value

Sector and Brand HQ Breakdown

Partnership History

4. IPL Kit Supplier Market

Kit Supplier Market Overview

Annual Deal Value

Brand Breakdown

Partnership History

5. IPL Front-of-Shirt Market

Front-of-Shirt Market Overview

Annual Deal Value

Sector Breakdown

Brand HQ

Partnership History

6. Team Profiles



7. Team Sponsorship Landscape

Team Sponsorship Landscape Summary

Deal Volume by Team

Annual Deal Value by Team

Sector Volume

Sector Annual Deal Value

Brand HQ

8. Additional Revenue and Social Media

Stadium Capacity

Ticket Revenue

Prize Money Breakdown

Social Media

Franchise Comparison

Social Media

Team Comparison

Social Media

Player Comparison

9. Women's Premier League (WPL)

Overview

Team Overview

Sponrship Portfolio

Broadcasters Breakdown and Domestic Media Revenue

