The Internet of Things in Film and TV 2025 | Shoppable TV: The Next Frontier in Interactive Advertising

Film and TV companies are investing in IoT technologies to enhance revenue, data collection, cost efficiency, and content monetization. Film and TV companies are increasing investment into IoT initiaves and will continue to do so.
IoT use in film and TV will increase in the coming years
The Internet of Things, or IoT, could benefit film and TV companies significantly. Some of the use cases of IoT in the industry include connected devices like smart TVs and radio-frequency identity (RFID) tags, which can help production companies manage and track their physical and digital assets, improving operational efficiency. Companies must invest time and money to understand relevant IoT technologies, build the necessary skill sets, and establish strategic partnerships to take full advantage.
Connected TVs are a key IoT technology for film and TV
The widespread adoption of smart TVs, or connected TVs (CTVs), by consumers has significant implications for content creation, distribution, and viewer engagement. In the UK, 86% of primary TV sets were connected to the internet in 2024, according to Ofcom.
CTVs enable companies to gather user data and create personalized viewing experiences that can set their products apart in a competitive market. Content providers should partner with CTV manufacturers and platform operators to secure bespoke deals. Such collaborations may include agreements on data sharing, preferential content placement in search algorithms, and content bundling packages. Additionally, by integrating technologies such as voice control, CTVs can enhance the offerings of film and TV companies.
Shoppable TV is the future of TV advertising
Facilitated by the widespread adoption of CTVs, shoppable television is rapidly transforming the landscape of advertising and content consumption within the industry. Shoppable content integrates e-commerce directly into the viewing experience, allowing audiences to purchase products featured in shows and advertisements. It capitalizes on the growing trend of second-screen shopping, especially among younger demographics, while providing a new level of interactivity that traditional advertising cannot. Shoppable TV allows vertically integrated companies like Amazon to merge their entertainment and retail business interests and share data insights.
Report Scope
- This report provides an overview of the internet of things theme and how it will impact the film and TV industry.
- The report predicts how the internet of things in film and TV will evolve, including the key challenges it will solve.
- It includes selected case studies highlighting who is innovating in film and TV using internet of things technologies
- The report also includes a comprehensive data analysis, including market size and growth forecasts for the future of work.
- The thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors.
- This report is essential for senior executives at film and TV companies to understand the critical benefits from integrating internet of things technology into their operations. Film and TV companies who fail to implement internet of things solutions will fall behind.
- In addition, the report identifies the leading internet of things adopters in film and TV, as well as specialist tech vendors in this space.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Value Chain
- The Impact of IoT on Film and TV
- Case Studies
- The IoT Timeline
- Companies
- Sector Scorecard
