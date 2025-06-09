The Internet of Things in Film and TV 2025 | Shoppable TV: The Next Frontier in Interactive Advertising

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: The Internet of Things in Film and TV (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Film and TV companies are investing in IoT technologies to enhance revenue, data collection, cost efficiency, and content monetization. Film and TV companies are increasing investment into IoT initiaves and will continue to do so.



IoT use in film and TV will increase in the coming years



The Internet of Things, or IoT, could benefit film and TV companies significantly. Some of the use cases of IoT in the industry include connected devices like smart TVs and radio-frequency identity (RFID) tags, which can help production companies manage and track their physical and digital assets, improving operational efficiency. Companies must invest time and money to understand relevant IoT technologies, build the necessary skill sets, and establish strategic partnerships to take full advantage.



Connected TVs are a key IoT technology for film and TV



The widespread adoption of smart TVs, or connected TVs (CTVs), by consumers has significant implications for content creation, distribution, and viewer engagement. In the UK, 86% of primary TV sets were connected to the internet in 2024, according to Ofcom.

CTVs enable companies to gather user data and create personalized viewing experiences that can set their products apart in a competitive market. Content providers should partner with CTV manufacturers and platform operators to secure bespoke deals. Such collaborations may include agreements on data sharing, preferential content placement in search algorithms, and content bundling packages. Additionally, by integrating technologies such as voice control, CTVs can enhance the offerings of film and TV companies.



Shoppable TV is the future of TV advertising



Facilitated by the widespread adoption of CTVs, shoppable television is rapidly transforming the landscape of advertising and content consumption within the industry. Shoppable content integrates e-commerce directly into the viewing experience, allowing audiences to purchase products featured in shows and advertisements. It capitalizes on the growing trend of second-screen shopping, especially among younger demographics, while providing a new level of interactivity that traditional advertising cannot. Shoppable TV allows vertically integrated companies like Amazon to merge their entertainment and retail business interests and share data insights.



