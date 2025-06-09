GCC Smart TV Market Forecast Report 2025-2033: Saudi Arabia and UAE Lead GCC Smart TV Market with Digital Innovation and High Revenue

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Smart TV Market Size and Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC Smart TV Market is expected to reach US$ 16.36 billion by 2033 from US$ 5.85 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 12.10% from 2025 to 2033.

Increased internet penetration, increasing disposable income, technologically savvy consumers, the adoption of smart homes, and government digital initiatives are all contributing to growth in the GCC smart TV market. Demand for 4K content, increasing OTT platforms, and youth-oriented entertainment preferences all drive the regional adoption of smart TVs.







Growth Drivers for the GCC Smart TV Market

High internet penetration



The GCC smart TV market is growing strongly on account of several key drivers. Adoption of high-speed broadband and increasing internet penetration enable smart features and hassle-free streaming. Demand for advanced home entertainment systems is high on account of increasing disposable incomes and a young, technology-aware population. Government initiatives supporting smart cities and digitalization also support the industry's growth.

The growing interest in 4K and UHD content and the popularity of Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix and Shahid grow customer demand. Additionally, smart TVs' interconnectivity with IoT and smart home systems boosts their appeal in the GCC.



Rising Disposable Income



The GCC Smart TV market will grow dramatically as a result of growing disposable income. In 2023, private sector employees' average monthly salary in Saudi Arabia was SAR 9,600, which is a considerable increase compared to the past. Purchasing power for customers is enhanced by this growth in income, enabling them to spend on sophisticated home entertainment solutions such as Smart TVs.

Improved income levels within the GCC are fueling the demand for rich-featured gadgets with streaming capacity, high-definition content, and smart features. Increasing discretionary income remains a key driver of the adoption of Smart TVs in the region as consumers seek more connected and immersive viewing experiences.



Tech-Savvy Youth Population



One of the key drivers driving the growth of the GCC Smart TV market is the tech-savvy youth population. With much of the population under the age of 40, young consumers in the region are highly interested in digital technology. These people are major advocates of interactive content, online games, and streaming services - options that fit extremely well into Smart TVs' capabilities. They search for latest capabilities such as voice control, high-definition display, and seamless connectivity with other smart devices. Connected, rich entertainment experiences through their demand, a trend spearheaded by these youthful consumers whose influence continues unabated, is powering the adoption of Smart TVs in the GCC.



Challenges in the GCC Smart TV Market

Device Compatibility Issues



The GCC Smart TV market is challenged by device compatibility difficulties. When connecting Smart TVs with other smart devices, such as gaming consoles, home assistants, or sound systems, consumers may encounter challenges due to the vast range of manufacturers and operating systems. Inconsistent compatibility can discourage adoption by creating a fragmented user experience. Furthermore, the general operation and performance of Smart TVs in multi-device setups may be impacted by issues with software upgrades and platform compatibility.



Regulatory and Security Concerns



In the GCC Smart TV market, security and regulatory issues pose serious obstacles. Concerns about data security and privacy surface as Smart TVs are more networked, particularly when personal user information is gathered for customized ads and content. Consumer protection may be compromised in certain GCC nations due to lax laws. Furthermore, user trust is at danger due to worries about hacking, illegal access, and cyberthreats, which restricts the region's ability to embrace Smart TVs widely.



Saudi Arabia Smart TV Market



UAE Smart TV Market



Rising disposable incomes, a tech-savvy populace, and a growing need for high-resolution content are driving the growth of the UAE smart TV industry. The rise of gaming consoles, the popularity of over-the-top (OTT) services like Netflix, and the growing demand for large-screen smart TVs - particularly those that are over 65 inches - are important contributing reasons. Improvements in internet connectivity and smart home technology can have an impact on the market. The market is dominated by top brands, which provide a variety of smart TVs with built-in applications, voice control, and AI capabilities to meet the growing demand for linked devices and digital entertainment.



Oman Smart TV Market



Oman's smart TV industry is expanding gradually because to rising disposable incomes, a tech-savvy populace, and improved internet access. Customers' inclination for on-demand content is reflected in their move toward internet-enabled TVs that offer access to well-known streaming services.

Smart TV usage is also being fueled by technological developments, such as enhanced user interfaces and smart home features. Smart TVs are a crucial component of contemporary entertainment in Oman since leading firms control the market and provide a range of models to suit different customer demands and tastes. As watching preferences shift to digital, the market is growing.

