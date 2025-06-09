Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market 2025-2029: Vendor Analysis Highlights Key Players in LED Lighting Industry

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial and commercial LED lighting market is poised for significant growth, anticipated to increase by USD 17.99 billion between 2024 and 2029, with a robust CAGR of 8.5%.
This comprehensive market report provides an in-depth analysis, including market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a vendor analysis involving approximately 25 leading vendors in the sector.
Recent analysis offers insights into the current market conditions, identifying the declining manufacturing costs of LEDs, the phasing out of traditional lighting solutions like halogen, incandescent, fluorescent, and HID lamps, and the necessity of LED lighting in hazardous environments as key market drivers.
Emerging trends such as intelligent lighting systems, the advancement of chips on board (COB) LEDs for industrial use, and the development of smart cities are expected to drive market growth substantially over the coming years.
Market Segmentation:
- By Product Type:
- LED lamps
- LED fixtures
- By Application:
- Indoor
- Outdoor
- By End-user:
- Commercial
- Industrial
- By Geographical Landscape:
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Report Coverage Includes:
- Market sizing and forecasting
- Industry analysis
- In-depth vendor analysis
The report encompasses the upcoming trends and challenges affecting market growth, aimed at assisting companies in crafting effective strategies to capitalize on forthcoming opportunities.
The global industrial and commercial LED lighting market is on an impressive growth trajectory, characterized by the prominence of key players including:
- Acuity Brands Inc.
- Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC
- Cree LED
- DECO Lighting Inc.
- Dialight PLC
- Eaton Corp. plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd.
- Havells India Ltd.
- Hubbell Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- OSRAM GmbH
- Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- Savant Systems Inc.
- Signify NV
- Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd.
- Toshiba Corp.
- WAC Lighting
- Zumtobel Group AG
These companies are at the forefront of innovation, driving advancements and setting industry standards in LED lighting solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
- 1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- 2 Market Analysis
- 2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- 2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 2.3 Factors of disruption
- 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
- 3 Market Landscape
- 3.1 Market ecosystem
- 3.2 Market characteristics
- 3.3 Value chain analysis
- 4 Market Sizing
- 4.1 Market definition
- 4.2 Market segment analysis
- 4.3 Market size 2024
- 4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
- 5 Historic Market Size
- 5.1 Global Industrial And Commercial LED Lighting Market 2019 - 2023
- 5.2 Product Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 5.3 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 5.4 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 6 Qualitative Analysis
- 6.1 Impact of AI on the Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market
- 7 Five Forces Analysis
- 7.1 Five forces summary
- 7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- 7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- 7.4 Threat of new entrants
- 7.5 Threat of substitutes
- 7.6 Threat of rivalry
- 7.7 Market condition
- 8 Market Segmentation by Product Type
- 8.1 Market segments
- 8.2 Comparison by Product Type
- 8.3 LED lamps - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 8.4 LED fixtures - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 8.5 Market opportunity by Product Type
- 9 Market Segmentation by Application
- 9.1 Market segments
- 9.2 Comparison by Application
- 9.3 Indoor - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 9.4 Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 9.5 Market opportunity by Application
- 10 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 10.1 Market segments
- 10.2 Comparison by End-user
- 10.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 10.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 10.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- 11 Customer Landscape
- 11.1 Customer landscape overview
- 12 Geographic Landscape
- 12.1 Geographic segmentation
- 12.2 Geographic comparison
- 12.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.8 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.9 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.13 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.14 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.15 Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.16 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.17 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- 13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- 13.1 Market drivers
- 13.2 Market challenges
- 13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- 13.4 Market opportunities/restraints
- 14 Competitive Landscape
- 14.1 Overview
- 14.2 Competitive Landscape
- 14.3 Landscape disruption
- 14.4 Industry risks
- 15 Competitive Analysis
- 15.1 Companies profiled
- 15.2 Company ranking index
- 15.3 Market positioning of companies
- Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC
- Cree LED
- DECO Lighting Inc.
- Dialight
- Eaton Corp. plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Halonix Technologies Pvt Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- OSRAM GmbH
- Savant Systems Inc.
- Signify NV
- Toshiba Corp.
- WAC Lighting
- Zumtobel Group
